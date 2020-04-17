It has sobered up late-night revelers and fueled early-morning joggers, played host to Little League teams and at least one president of the United the States and its friendly and funky spirit helped defined an era of Old Austin, but after 41 years of serving guests and playing the role of de facto community center on Lake Austin Boulevard, Magnolia Cafe West has closed its doors for good.

The restaurant made the announcement late Thursday night on its social media channels. The permanent closure comes about a month after Magnolia and its sister restaurant on South Congress Avenue announced they were closing temporarily in response to the health threat posed by the coronavirus. The loss of business from the coronavirus-impacted closure compounded what had already been a slow few years at the original location, according to the restaurant, leading to the decision to permanently close. The South Congress location will reopen in the weeks or months to come.

“Magnolia Cafe Lake Austin had a great 41 years offering our fare, our style and, most importantly, a place for people from the neighborhood and from all over the world to come together and do what people do best - have a meal and talk to each other,” restaurant management posted on Facebook. “And we, our family and all the staff and management through the years got to do what makes people their best - take care of other people.”

Owner Kent Cole and then partner Ken Johnson opened the restaurant as the Omelettry West in 1979, then a sibling of the Omelettry on Burnet Road. Cole bought out Johnson in 1987 and changed the name to the Magnolia Cafe, naming it haphazardly after the famed Camellia Grill in New Orleans.

Pancakes, migas, friendly staff and 24/7 hours defined the restaurant across from Deep Eddy Pool with the notoriously tricky horseshoe shaped parking lot. But, a lot of diners serve comfort on plate. The regulars of Magnolia Cafe kept coming back for more than the food.

“It wasn’t the food — it was the vibe.” said Evan Smith, the CEO of Texas Tribune, who has lived most of the last three decades in West Austin. “Laid back, unpretentious. Kid friendly: how many times over the years did we mindlessly end up there after a ballgame? Those vinyl booths. That hot mess parking lot. It was the best kind of throwback to another era and another Austin — before everything got frou-frou.”

While many famous faces have passed through the restaurant, arguably none was more famous than that of Barack Obama. The president visited the Austin institution on a December morning in 2016 to have a meeting with University of Texas student Kinsey Button, who received the honor after writing a letter to the president urging him to work with Congress to alleviate economic woes that had led to her father being laid off from a manufacturing engineering job for an oil company in Houston.

What did Obama order? Magnolia general manager Ross Harper said he was too busy maintaining the normal flow of business in the restaurant to notice much beyond the fact that the president drank a mug of hot tea.

The restaurant concluded its post with a statement of gratitude for their longtime customers and a call to action.

“To our neighbors and loyal customers of that location for so many years, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. The West is where we’re from,” Magnolia posted. “Y’all are where we are from. We couldn’t have done it without you, and now we hope all you north of the river folks cross one of the handy bridges and head up the hill to our location on South Congress for your T. Rex omelette, your jalapeño cheese burger, your gingerbread pancakes, your Love Veggies, your Mag Mud, your Pasta Alfredo, your Magnolia brownie. We hope to reopen the South Congress location when it is safe to do so.”

The restaurant is acutely aware of the community it fostered and is asking their longtime fans and regulars to share stories and photos by emailing magnoliacafeaustin@gmail.com.

