On Monday, April 20, Willie Nelson will celebrate his favorite holiday, with a four hour and twenty minute, marijuana-themed live broadcast that kicks off at (you guessed it) 4:20 p.m.

Throughout the broadcast Nelson will be joined by artists, chefs, comedians, and cannabis experts for a variety show that will include performances, cooking and cocktail demos and "weed-centric" moments.

You can tune into the stream on www.luckreunion.com/comeandtokeit and www.twitch.tv/luckreunion.

Nelson will be raising money for the Last Prisoner Project during the event.