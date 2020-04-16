When the members of long-running Austin band the Gourds went their separate ways in 2013, an inevitably lingering question was whether, and when, they might reconvene again. Turns out, all it took was a pandemic.

“Out of Our Gourds,” a livestream event set for April 25 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., will include contributions from all five band members — Kevin Russell, Jimmy Smith, Max Johnston, Keith Langford and Claude Bernard — along with more than two dozen fellow travelers who’ll play songs from the Gourds’ two-decade catalog.

Formed in the early 1990s, the Gourds became one of Austin’s most prominent and acclaimed Americana bands, releasing 11 albums between 1996 and 2011. Co-leader Kevin Russell eventually shifted his focus to Shinyribs, which began as a solo side-project but eventually grew into an eight-piece high-energy swamp-soul-pop ensemble (with Gourds drummer Langford anchoring the rhythms).

A Facebook post announcing the event notes that “this isn’t a Gourds reunion nor is it hinting at one,” inasmuch as all members and guests will still be social-distancing and submitting their contributions from their respective locales. The procedure will be somewhat different than typical livestreams: Everything will appear on a Gourds fan page on Facebook, in separate streams by a schedule that will be posted soon. “All you need to do is have “The Gourds…..The band” group page open and watch for artist Facebook Live posts to appear on schedule,“ according to the post.

Beyond the five band members, the event will include Gourds songs performed by James McMurtry, Jimbo Mathus, John Fullbright, Cody Canada, Kelly Willis & Bruce Robison, Steve Poltz, Jon Dee Graham, Jaimee Harris, Brent Best, Kelley Mickwee, Patrick Sweany, Tony Kamel, Mike Nicolai, Walter Salas-Humara, Rev. Peyton, Lincoln Durham, Lew Card, Jeff Brown, Ben Jones, Trisha Gene Brady, Pat McKay, Drew Landry, Mike Stewart, Phillip McEachern and Dan Nugent.

