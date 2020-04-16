Restaurants all over town have been firing up their kitchens to help feed healthcare professionals working on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus. (You can read about the many ways they’ve contributed here.)

You can add chef Kevink Fink and his Hestia and Henbit to the growing list. The restaurants announced this week that they are donating 200 meals each day (Tuesday-Saturday) to the staff as Ascension Seton hospitals. The restaurants started their donations last week, with Fink funding the drive.

This week’s meal donations were paid for by an anonymous donor, and going forward Fink and his colleagues are asking for the public’s help in feeding the teams at Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

The 200 daily meals, which are delivered Tuesday-Saturday, cost $600 a day ($3,000 for the week), and guests interested in sponsoring a day can fill out a contact form at hestiaaustin.com to be contacted by someone to set up the donation.

“Food is more than fuel to us, it is a great sense of comfort. By partnering with people in our community, we hope to bring a small sense of comfort. The team at Seton has supported us many times over the years with family and loved ones and have had our backs countless times. We want to do the same and support them during these unparalleled times,” Fink said.

Hestia is also one of dozens of restaurants that have pivoted to takeout. Check out a list of others here.

Complete coronavirus coverage on Statesman.com/coronavirus.