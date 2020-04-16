One of the city’s best restaurants has turned the lights back on and jumped into the takeout game. Chef Bryce Gilmore’s Barley Swine announced this week that it would start takeout service on the weekends that includes “family style” package dinners that feed two to four people for $70.

While the initial round of meals sold out quickly, the restaurant on Burnet Road plans to release more meals for sale on Friday. The first dinner includes rice-stuffed quail, a Barley Swine signature, four duck fat scallion biscuits, sunchoke parfait with sweet and sour beets, charred cabbage, smoked sweet potato with candied pepitas, brownie sundae and two strawberry streusel muffins for the morning after.

Meals can be ordered (once re-released) at oddduckalmanac.com/barley-swine. In lieu of gratuity, the restaurant is asking for diners to donate to the Barley Swine Staff Support Fund.

RELATED

15 great ideas for takeout from some unexpected places in Austin

Complete coronavirus coverage on Statesman.com/coronavirus.