The clubs are still closed, but the music rolls on. Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestreamed shows this week and beyond.

OUR AUSTIN360 PICKS

Friday: “Saxon Strong: Let’s Band Together” Vol. 2. An April 3 livestream fundraiser featuring many mainstays of storied Austin venue the Saxon Pub was successful enough to have spawned this sequel. It will feature contributions from Hayes Carll, Marcia Ball, James Hand, Matt the Electrician, Rod Melancon, Rob Baird, Django Walker, Earl Poole Ball, B.J. Thomas and many more. Unlike most livestreams, this one isn’t technically “live”; rather, participants submit their live-from-home/studio contributions for a program that’s edited and then shown in full. If it’s less spontaneous, the upside is higher audio-visual quality, judging from how the first endeavor looked and sounded. 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/thesaxonpub — P.B.

Friday: Tony Kamel. A Grammy nominee as leader of the bluegrass band Wood & Wire, Kamel also has played occasional solo shows at venues such as Cactus Cafe, so he’s well-prepared to deliver his own show via livestream from his Dripping Springs home. Kamel says he’ll work some banjo and electric guitar into his repertoire along with acoustic guitar tunes. This one will air on the Facebook page of local distiller Nine Banded Whiskey. Half of all tips received for this performance will be donated to the SIMS Foundation. 8 p.m., facebook.com/NineBandedWhiskey — P.B.

Saturday: Soundclash, Round One. Inspired by the recent battle between DJ Premier and RZA that gripped hip-hop heads around the world, one-man band Henry Invisible faces off against rapper and producer Chief and TheDoomsdayDevice in a no-holds-barred battle. The arena is drawn around the extended funk genre, including funky blues, soul and hip-hop. The two will alternate tracks with each man playing 20 songs. The event is a fundraiser to help Austin pop artist Lauren Bruno, who has been hospitalized with ulcerative colitis flares multiple times this year, with medical and basic living expenses. 10:30 p.m., instagram.com/henryinvisible — D.S.S.

Sunday: Corey Baum. Featuring songs from his new coronavirus-related album. An Austin360 Artist of the Month alum, Baum usually plays and records with his band Croy & the Boys, but like everyone else, he’s adapted to different circumstances in the coronavirus era. Last week, he released a solo acoustic album titled, naturally, “The COVID Tapes,” including the pandemic-centric single “Ain’t Been Tested,” in which he assumes the persona of a coronavirus naysayer who’s developed a cough and a fever but won’t quarantine. Baum is at his best when he crosses the personal with the political, as on “What I Had to Do,” which envisions a disillusioned man mired in broken-American-dream cycles of poverty. Throughout the new record, Baum’s trademark balance of humor and insight is front-and-center. 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys — P.B.

Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland. A Houston native who moved here around 2000, Wonderland quickly became an Austin favorite with her guitar-centered rootsy blues music, appearing on the “Austin City Limits” TV show a dozen years ago. She’s made a string of well-received albums and often collaborates with fellow blues-scene women such as Marcia Ball and Shelley King. Two years ago, she added another impressive gig to her resume when she started playing with British legend John Mayall, becoming the first female guitarist in a band with alumni including Eric Clapton and former Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor. Hearing Wonderland in her living room is an ideal way to appreciate her talent as both a guitarist and singer on the purest level. 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken — P.B.

Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck. Back in the olden days before quarantines, you could catch the husband-wife team of guitarist Monsees and drummer Buck most Wednesday nights at Antone’s. That routine will resume eventually, but in the meantime, they’re kicking out the jams at home on Thursdays, while they wait for the chance to also reopen Antone’s Record Shop, which they’ve run for years. If you want to hear the kind of classic blues, R&B and old-school rock & roll you might have caught on the late Paul Ray’s beloved “Twine Time” radio show, this livestream’s for you. 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles — P.B.

Saturday

Ray Prim, 8 p.m., facebook.com/rayprimmusic

WeirdWolves, 8pm, facebook.com/weirdwolvesmusic

SELECTED WEEKLY EVENTS

Daily: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson

Monday: Lex Land, 5 p.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic

Monday: Stephen Carolan, 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11

Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn — P.B.

Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Lonnie Trevino Jr., noon, facebook.com/lonnietjbass

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Sydney Wright, 8 p.m., facebook.com/sydneywrightmusic

Tuesday: Erin Ivey, 10 a.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage

Tuesday: Colin Gilmore and guest, 2 p.m., zoom.us/j/302333893

Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80

Tuesday: Vapor Caves, 6 p.m., facebook.com/thevaporcaves

Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt

Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached

Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic

Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic

Tuesday and Friday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music

Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial

Wednesday: Anna Larson, 6 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic

Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/mulekickproductions

Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matt.hubbard.775

Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/Ethan-Azarian-Music

Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ

Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette

Wednesday-Saturday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1

Wednesday: Isolation Congregation with Dave Madden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic (April 22: “11:59 Songwriter Show, Side B” with Dave Madden, Barbara Nesbitt, Sarah Sharp, Wendy Colonna, Matt Giles, Leeann Atherton, Akina Adderley, David Messier)

Thursday: Giulia Millanta, 3 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta

Thursday: Vanessa Lively, 4:40 p.m., stageit.com/vanessa_lively/4_40_on_thursdays_happy_hour_set/70725

Thursday: Erin Ivey, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage

Thursday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821

Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen

Thursday: Scotty Alexander, 7 p.m., facebook.com/scottyalexanderband

Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Thursday: Bonnie Whitmore and friends with guest host Barbara Nesbitt, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/events/872284509884967 (April 23, Scott Davis)

Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic

Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin

Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore

Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble

Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar

Friday: Grace Pettis and friends, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/gracepettismusic

Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org

Friday: Chorizo Funk, 8 p.m., facebook.com/djchorizofunk

Friday and Sunday: Kamilla & Stefan, 10:30 p.m., facebook.com/kamillaandstefan

Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic

Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120

Saturday: Chorizo Funk, 10 p.m., instagram.com/chorizofunk

Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic

Sunday: Isolation Congregation with Dave Madden, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic — P.B.

Sunday: Anna Larson, 3 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic

Sunday: Bob Livingston, 3 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic

Sunday: Deer Fellow, 4 p.m., facebook.com/deerfellow

Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic

Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet

Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 7:53 p.m., facebook.com/MixerRogers