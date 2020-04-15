Many people turn to third party delivery apps and websites when ordering food for delivery, but those services don’t help restaurants as much as you might think. The services can take commissions of up to 30 percent from restaurants, hurting the restaurants’ bottom lines and some make it impossible to tip the actual restaurant employees. So, even when services pass along deals on fees to the customer, restaurants and their employees can still feel the pinch.

During this time of economic uncertainty, as restaurants lose countless dollars and are forced to lay off huge chunks of staff, many readers have reached out to ask how they can help their favorite restaurants. Takeout is obviously one way, but another way is ordering delivery from restaurants who handle their own delivery, keeping money in house for the business and its employees. Some require a minimum order or may have delivery fees or limited delivery zones.

Andiamo. The North Austin Italian restaurant delivers within a five-mile radius of the restaurant (2521 Rutland Drive) from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The menu includes fried calamari, bucatini alla carbonara and gorgonzola chicken. Call 512-719-3377 or visit andiamoitaliano.com to order.

Austin’s Pizza. The Austin-based pizza chain offers delivery all over town, with online ordering available at austinspizza.com.

Broth and Basil. The Vietnamese cafe in Pflugerville offers free delivery within a four-mile radius of its location at 18817 Limestone Commercial Dr. Order online at brothandbasil.com or call 512-251-4746.

Cafe Malta. The Mediterranean-inspired South Austin restaurant delivers dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday for free. The menu includes grilled Caesar salad, trout amandine, brisket ravioli and more. Visit cafemaltaaustin.com for the menu and call 512-853-9584 to order. The restaurant is also selling sauces, dressings and spice blends for cooking at home.

Contigo. The restaurant has a catering operation that delivers 4 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. The weekly menu includes packaged family dinners like chicken and cucumber rice bowl, baked pasta bolognese and stewed pork; dessert; alcohol and a selection of grocery items. There’s a $75 minimum and $5 delivery fee. Visit contigodispatch.com to order.

East Side Pies. The Airport Boulevard and US 183 North locations are delivering daily, with the crispy pizza makers still servicing East Austin, as well. Order at eastsidepies.com or call the Airport Boulevard location at 512-454-7437 or the US 183 North location at 512-488-9585 to order and pay over the phone.

Emmer & Rye. The Rainey Street standout has teamed with Revel Electric Mopeds and delivers to Central Austin from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Delivery fee is $5, and the menu includes dishes like chicken liver mousse, smoked broccoli and cacio e pepe pasta. Visit emmerandrye.com for more, including information on grocery delivery.

Epicerie. The Louisiana and France-inspired cafe offers free delivery within a five-mile radius (2307 Hancock Drive). The menu includes cookies, a burger, pasta and family meals for two or four, like a mushroom and cauliflower gnocchi Parisienne with grilled Caesar salad, panna cotta. Order at epicerieaustin.com or call 512-371-6840.

Fixe. The downtown Southern restaurant delivers biscuits and biscuit sandwiches, along with a burger, pork chop and fried chicken, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. There’s a $50 minimum when the restaurant is busy, and Fixe delivers to a four-mile radius (505 W. Fifth St.). Call 512-888-9133 or visit fixesouthernhouse.com to order.

Gourmands. The East Austin restaurant and bar offers free delivery within a three-mile radius (2316 Webberville Road). Menu includes soups, salads, sandwiches, groceries, family meals, alcohol and even the opportunity to purchase donation meals for the Rebekah Baines Johnson Center, an independent living center for seniors and people with disabilities. Visit lovethysandwich.com or call 512-610-2031.

Hestia and Henbit. The fine dining restaurant and its sibling at Fareground have teamed with Revel Electric Mopeds deliver to Central Austinites. Henbit delivers daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday with a menu that includes French dip, harissa chicken and vegetables, and kale and avocado salad. Hestia delivers dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The menu includes grilled broccoli with horseradish Béarnaise and a wagyu burger, along with dinners for two like a roasted chicken with sourdough, spring salad, sweet potatoes, and brownies and ice cream. Delivery fee is $5. Visit hestiaaustin.com and henbitaustin.com for more information.

Juliet. The Italian restaurant on Barton Springs Road delivers salad, pizza, pasta, wine and more from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Order online at juliet-austin.com.

Le Bleu. One of Austin’s best Vietnamese cafes delivers banh mi, noodle bowls, salads and more for free. There’s a $25 minimum order, and while they officially have a three-mile radius from their location at 9070 Research Blvd. at Burnet Road, chef-owner Tebi Nguyen says they’re happy to expand the range for sizable orders and customers willing to make the effort worth the driver’s time. During crawfish season, the restaurant is also serving Viet-Cajun crawfish for delivery and pick up. Call 512-770-1100 or visit lebleuatx.com to order.

Old Thousand. The modern Chinese restaurant delivers from noon to 9 p.m. daily. The menu includes mapo eggplant, brisket fried rice and mala fried chicken. The restaurant delivers within a five-mile radius (1000 E. 11th St.). Call 737-222-6637 or visit oldthousandatx.com to order.

Pluckers. They’re flying the bird all over town, offering free contactless delivery of fried chicken from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily to areas within four miles of their seven area locations. Order online at pluckers.com.

Sawyer & Co. The Louisiana-inspired restaurant delivers lunch and dinner Wednesday-Saturday and brunch on Sunday. The menu of heat-and-serve dishes include red beans and rice with andouille sausage, chicken and sausage gumbo, and chicken and smoked sausage jambalaya, along with a host of grocery and convenience items. Order online at catering2austin.com or call 512-531-9033.

Seolju. The Korean street food restaurant delivers tasty fried chicken, rice plates and barbecue ribs for dinner Tuesday-Sunday and lunch and dinner Friday and Saturday. Free delivery is offered within a five-mile radius of the restaurant (9515 N. Lamar Blvd.), and for longer deliveries, the restaurant is using a group called Runner City, which keeps its tips and does not charge the restaurant a commission. Visit seoljuatx.com for menu and order by calling 512-382-1858.

Sichuan River. The South Austin Sichuan specialists deliver their expansive menu for free from 5 to 9:30 p.m. daily within a three-mile radius of the restaurant (4534 West Gate Blvd.). Visit sichuanriverchinese.com or call 512-892-6699 to order.

TLV. The Middle Eastern fast casual has teamed with Revel Electric Mopeds and to offer delivery to Central Austin from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Delivery fee is $5, and the menu includes dishes like a kofta plate, Moroccan carrots and a variety of hummus plates. Visit tlv-austin.com for more information.

Twin Panda. The Chinese and Indonesian restaurant in North Austin is offering free delivery from its location at 9231 W. Parmer Lane. Visit twinpandaaustin.com or call 512-992-2582 to order.

Tso Chinese Delivery. This ghost kitchen is built for delivery service and offers free delivery of its Americanized Chinese menu to Central, East, North and Northwest Austin. View the menu and order at tsodelivery.com.

Vinaigrette. The upmarket healthful restaurant delivers a menu of salads, soups and sandwiches, and a new section of family-style dinners and casseroles. Delivery is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday within a three-mile radius of the restaurant (2201 College Ave.). Orders can at vinaigretteonline.com or by calling 512-852-8791.

