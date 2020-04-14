A new H-E-B store that had been scheduled to open this week at South Congress Avenue just north of Slaughter Lane has been pushed to “early summer,” a representative for the store confirmed on Twitter Monday.

The store, roughly adjacent to the Southpark Meadows shopping center, initially was scheduled to open March 27 before being pushed back to April 17, Statesman food writer Addie Broyles reported last month. The new location’s features will include gas pumps, curbside shopping and a drive-through "True Texas BBQ“ window.

