Like many businesses across the country, Austin’s rock ’n’ roll barber chain, Birds Barbershop has been forced to close its doors while we shelter at home during the pandemic. A month or so into this, the company’s owners (correctly) guessed their customers might be looking a little rough around the edges.

“Like you, we’ve spent the last few weeks thinking of what’s really important. It goes without saying that we can’t wait to take care of you again. We bet you need haircuts as badly as we do,” an email sent out to Birds customers said.

To foster a sense of unity in this very shaggy spring, Birds is running a special promotion: Take a photo of your messy hair, tag the company on social media and include the hashtag #missubirds and they’ll give a free haircut to a medical worker for each post once the barbershop is able to re-open.

Bad hair, don’t care, Austinites are embracing the challenge. We’re all in this together.

What happens when you procrastinate getting a haircut before lockdown? @birdsbarbershop is kindly giving away a haircut to a medical worker for each person who uses #missubirds to show off their shaggy hairdo. The hashtag is definitely accurate . My bangs are typically just below the eyebrow and my hair's starting to feel a bit like Rapunzel's. How many days before I take matters into my own hands and cut it on my own? #QuarantineHair #TooLong #INeedAHaircut #DIYHaircutTime

I hate taking selfies but I love @birdsbarbershop and if it means giving a free cut to a health worker then I'm all in! #missubirds and @horrorshow13 #quarantinehairdontcare

