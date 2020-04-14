Michael Barnes @outandabout

Tuesday

Apr 14, 2020 at 5:06 PM


Leave it to Ron Berry and his superhero team of Austin creatives to turn the annual Fusebox Festival, transformed because of the coronavirus crisis, into a weekend-long virtual space for world artists.


Fusebox Festival 2020: Virtual Edition will bring together dozens of leading-edge artists in a weekend-long broadcast April 24-26.


The announcement today of the line-up also promises interactive activities, conversations, happy hours and cooking shows. So the essential social aspect of Fusebox does not fade into two-dimensional performances and exhibitions.


Added bonus: You won’t have to fight Austin traffic to see every single part of the festival.


It makes me wonder if this could be done every year in combination with the live event.


All you need to do is to participate is to subscribe to Fusebox’s nifty YouTube channel. Do it now!


FUSEBOX VIRTUAL EDITION LINE-UP


ANG


Adrian Aguilera


AKIRASH


Alexa Capareda


Andrew Roberts


Angela Washko


Autumn Knight


Brown State of Mind


Carra Martinez + Justin Favela


Choir! Choir! Choir!


Chris Grace


Christeene


Daniel Alexander Jones + Sharon Bridgeforth


Dickie Beau


Eisa Jocson


Erica Nix


Erin Curtis


Essentials Creative


Fiore Tedesco


Florinda Bryant


Gesel Mason


Hillerbrand + Magsamen (+ Stopschinski) [+ Lynn]


Ingri Fiksdal


Jeff Kurihara


Jermone Donte Beacham + jumatatu m. poe + LaKendrick Davis + Zen Jefferson


Jessica Green


Justin Shoulder + Matthew Stegh + Corin


Laura Latimer


Lindsey Verrill


Maddie Hicks


Orión García + Coka Treviño + Graham Reynolds


Rianto


Rude Mechs


Sara Sudhoff


Students of UT Architecture


The Illustrious Blacks


Tina Satter


Todd Mein


TryNotToMakeSounds


UTim ATX


Yuliya Lanina


kt shorb + Katherine Wilkinson


p1nkstar + Y2K