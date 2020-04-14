Leave it to Ron Berry and his superhero team of Austin creatives to turn the annual Fusebox Festival, transformed because of the coronavirus crisis, into a weekend-long virtual space for world artists.
Fusebox Festival 2020: Virtual Edition will bring together dozens of leading-edge artists in a weekend-long broadcast April 24-26.
The announcement today of the line-up also promises interactive activities, conversations, happy hours and cooking shows. So the essential social aspect of Fusebox does not fade into two-dimensional performances and exhibitions.
Added bonus: You won’t have to fight Austin traffic to see every single part of the festival.
It makes me wonder if this could be done every year in combination with the live event.
All you need to do is to participate is to subscribe to Fusebox’s nifty YouTube channel. Do it now!
FUSEBOX VIRTUAL EDITION LINE-UP
ANG
Adrian Aguilera
AKIRASH
Alexa Capareda
Andrew Roberts
Angela Washko
Autumn Knight
Brown State of Mind
Carra Martinez + Justin Favela
Choir! Choir! Choir!
Chris Grace
Christeene
Daniel Alexander Jones + Sharon Bridgeforth
Dickie Beau
Eisa Jocson
Erica Nix
Erin Curtis
Essentials Creative
Fiore Tedesco
Florinda Bryant
Gesel Mason
Hillerbrand + Magsamen (+ Stopschinski) [+ Lynn]
Ingri Fiksdal
Jeff Kurihara
Jermone Donte Beacham + jumatatu m. poe + LaKendrick Davis + Zen Jefferson
Jessica Green
Justin Shoulder + Matthew Stegh + Corin
Laura Latimer
Lindsey Verrill
Maddie Hicks
Orión García + Coka Treviño + Graham Reynolds
Rianto
Rude Mechs
Sara Sudhoff
Students of UT Architecture
The Illustrious Blacks
Tina Satter
Todd Mein
TryNotToMakeSounds
UTim ATX
Yuliya Lanina
kt shorb + Katherine Wilkinson
p1nkstar + Y2K