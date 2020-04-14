Leave it to Ron Berry and his superhero team of Austin creatives to turn the annual Fusebox Festival, transformed because of the coronavirus crisis, into a weekend-long virtual space for world artists.

Fusebox Festival 2020: Virtual Edition will bring together dozens of leading-edge artists in a weekend-long broadcast April 24-26.

The announcement today of the line-up also promises interactive activities, conversations, happy hours and cooking shows. So the essential social aspect of Fusebox does not fade into two-dimensional performances and exhibitions.

Added bonus: You won’t have to fight Austin traffic to see every single part of the festival.

It makes me wonder if this could be done every year in combination with the live event.

All you need to do is to participate is to subscribe to Fusebox’s nifty YouTube channel. Do it now!

FUSEBOX VIRTUAL EDITION LINE-UP

ANG

Adrian Aguilera

AKIRASH

Alexa Capareda

Andrew Roberts

Angela Washko

Autumn Knight

Brown State of Mind

Carra Martinez + Justin Favela

Choir! Choir! Choir!

Chris Grace

Christeene

Daniel Alexander Jones + Sharon Bridgeforth

Dickie Beau

Eisa Jocson

Erica Nix

Erin Curtis

Essentials Creative

Fiore Tedesco

Florinda Bryant

Gesel Mason

Hillerbrand + Magsamen (+ Stopschinski) [+ Lynn]

Ingri Fiksdal

Jeff Kurihara

Jermone Donte Beacham + jumatatu m. poe + LaKendrick Davis + Zen Jefferson

Jessica Green

Justin Shoulder + Matthew Stegh + Corin

Laura Latimer

Lindsey Verrill

Maddie Hicks

Orión García + Coka Treviño + Graham Reynolds

Rianto

Rude Mechs

Sara Sudhoff

Students of UT Architecture

The Illustrious Blacks

Tina Satter

Todd Mein

TryNotToMakeSounds

UTim ATX

Yuliya Lanina

kt shorb + Katherine Wilkinson

p1nkstar + Y2K

