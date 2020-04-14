Here are trivia questions based on the seven books (and not necessarily the eight movies) of the “Harry Potter” series.

1. What animal can Professor McGonagall turn into as a registered Animagus?

A. Barn owl

B. Scottish terrier

C. Tabby cat

D. Horny toad

2. What is the first wizard treat that Harry tries on his inaugural train ride to Hogwarts after ordering every food item off the trolley?

A. Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans

B. Pumpkin pasty

C. Chocolate frog

D. Drooble’s Best Blowing Gum

3. How does Hermione get rid of the Devil’s Snare when she, Ron and Harry jump through the trap door that Fluffy is guarding?

A. By setting it on fire

B. By transforming it into a rosebush

C. By feeding it to Fluffy

D. By using her Time-Turner

4. How does Harry spend the detention he receives after he and Ron crash a flying car into the Whomping Willow?

A. Polishing silver in the trophy room without magic

B. Addressing Professor Lockhart’s fan mail

C. Accompanying Hagrid to the Forbidden Forest

D. Writing lines with an enchanted quill

5. What is the final ingredient Hermione adds to the Polyjuice Potion on Christmas morning?

A. Lacewings

B. Boomslang skin

C. Bicorn horn

D. Bezoar

6. What does Ron’s Boggart take the form of when he faces one during Professor Lupin’s Defense Against the Dark Arts class?

A. Professor Snape

B. A slithering snake

C. Harry and Hermione kissing

D. A giant spider

7. Who buys Harry a Firebolt after his first broomstick was destroyed during a Quidditch match his third year?

A. Albus Dumbledore

B. Remus Lupin

C. Colin Creevey

D. Sirius Black

8. Which ordinary, unobtrusive object serves as the Portkey for Harry, Hermione, and the Weasley and Diggory families on their way to the Quidditch World Cup?

A. A yellowing newspaper

B. A moldy-looking old boot

C. A slightly rusted pipe

D. An empty, rustic wooden chest

9. Who presents Harry with the gillyweed he uses to complete the second task of the Triwizard Tournament?

A. Hermione Granger

B. Neville Longbottom

C. Dobby the House-Elf

D. Professor Moody

10. What is the new password to the Gryffindor common room that normally forgetful Neville is able to tell Harry at the start of their fifth term?

A. Caput draconis

B. Mimbulus mimbletonia

C. Fortuna major

D. Balderdash

11. What is the first spell that Harry teaches the members of Dumbledore’s Army in the Room of Requirement?

A. Expelliarmus

B. Wingardium leviosa

C. Stupefy

D. Petrificus totalus

12. At which Hogsmeade locale do Harry and Cho Chang spend their fairly disastrous Valentine’s Day date?

A. The Three Broomsticks

B. Scrivenshaft’s

C. Madam Puddifoot’s

D. The Hog’s Head

13. When Hermione gets a whiff of Amortentia, the most powerful love potion in the world, what does she tell Professor Slughorn’s Potions class that she smells?

A. Treacle tart and the woody scent of a broomstick handle

B. Spearmint toothpaste and Crookshanks, her cat

C. The perfume that Ron gave her for Christmas the year before

D. Freshly mown grass and new parchment

14. Of the choices below, who is NOT one of the Death Eaters doing battle at Hogwarts at the end of “Half-Blood Prince,” the others having traveled there via a Vanishing Cabinet that Draco Malfoy repaired?

A. Alecto Carrow

B. Bellatrix Lestrange

C. Fenrir Greyback

D. Thorfinn Rowle

15. Who of Harry, Ron and Hermione’s former classmates is on the run during what would’ve been their seventh year at Hogwarts because he is Muggle-born?

A. Seamus Finnigan

B. Lee Jordan

C. Ernie Macmillan

D. Dean Thomas

16. Three of the choices below served as Lord Voldemort’s Horcruxes, leading to immortality, until Harry is able to destroy them all. Which one was never a Horcrux?

A. Godric Gryffindor’s sword

B. Tom Riddle’s diary

C. Harry Potter himself

D. Rowena Ravenclaw’s diadem

Answers: 1. C 2. B 3. A 4. B 5. A 6. D 7. D 8. B 9. C 10. B 11. A 12. C 13. D 14. B 15. D 16. A