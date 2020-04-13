Austinites craving takeout can now add one of Austin’s best taco makers to their list. Veracruz All Natural reopened three of its locations Monday. The taquerias and trailers owned by Maritza and Reyna Vazquez had been closed for almost a month out of concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The owners used the downtime for a two-week home quarantine of employees to ensure safety, and the hiatus gave the owners time to reassess their health and safety procedures.

As of Monday, the new East Austin truck location at 2505 Webberville Road, the truck at Radio Coffee & Beer on Manchaca Road and the restaurant in Round Rock have all reopened. The locations are operating with a limited menu and are open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The processes at Veracruz have also changed. Customers can order online at veracruzallnatural.com and will then receive an email notifying them of pickup time. Tables are set up outside of the locations to ensure contactless pickup.

The locations are also selling Breakfast Taco Essential Kits, a bundle of ingredients, consisting of homemade corn tortillas, eggs, potatoes, produce, and other ingredients that

customers can purchase and take home to make breakfast tacos. And Reyna Vazquez intends to post instructional cooking videos in the near future.

Veracruz has also made its new Employee Health & Safety Regulations During a Time of

Pandemic document available on their website in order to be completely transparent with

the public, according to management.

"Employees working at these locations have committed to strict guidelines for their travel and activity outside of work, as well as our new work regulations," Veracruz said in a release.

