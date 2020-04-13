Before the world went into lock down a month ago, Austin rock ’n’ soul band, Black Pumas was on a hot streak, swiftly selling out concerts around the world.

Like so many of us, the band members are now social distancing at home, but they’ve teamed up with Toyota and Fender Next to present a special livestream on Thursday.

Band members will be performing stripped down versions of their songs. Toyota will be donating $20,000 to the MusicCares Coronavirus Relief Fund as part of the event and viewers will also be encouraged to contribute.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. on Thursday and you can tune in on the band’s Facebook or YouTube page.