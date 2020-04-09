Come along with us on the second leg of our ongoing tour of the digital collections of Austin’s museums, galleries, archives and cultural centers.

Last week, we mined the gems at the Blanton Museum of Art, Ransom Center, Mexic-Arte Museum, Austin History Center, Davis Gallery and Umlauf Sculpture Garden and Museum.

Not only are these collections entertaining and enlightening at home on the screen, they whet our appetites for the days when their physical manifestations will be open to the public in all their glories.

See sample images in the image slider with this article. To view the collections, visit their respective websites:

The Contemporary Austin: thecontemporaryaustin.org

CamibaArt: camibaart.com

Stephen L. Clark Gallery: artnet.com/galleries/stephen-l-clark-gallery

LBJ Presidential Library: lbjlibrary.org

Bullock Texas State History Museum: thestoryoftexas.com

Big Medium: bigmedium.org