Willie Nelson will join his sons Lukas and Micah Nelson, along with fellow Farm Aid board members Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews, for a one-hour livestream event at 7 p.m. Saturday that will air on the AXS TV network and online at farmaid.org.

The Farm Aid principals will perform individually from their respective homes and studios, aiming “to raise funds and awareness for farmers impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a press announcement of the event. Donations will be accepted via the Farm Aid website.

It’s the second major livestream event that Nelson and his sons have taken part in since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, following last month’s Luck Reunion marathon.

"The coronavirus has disrupted our entire country and is a grave threat to all of us,“ Nelson said in the press statement. ”One of its many impacts is that it has helped us to better see the value of essential people like healthcare workers, grocery store clerks, delivery truck drivers, and farmers and ranchers."

AXS TV will follow the Saturday live event with a 7 p.m. Sunday broadcast billed as “The Best of Farm Aid 2019,” featuring highlights from last year’s installment of the annual event that began in the 1980s. In addition to Nelson and his fellow board members, the two-and-a-half-hour show will include performances from Bonnie Raitt, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Tanya Tucker, Margo Price, Yola, Lukas Nelson & Promise of fhe Real and others.