The clubs are still closed, but the music rolls on. Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestreamed shows this week and beyond.

OUR AUSTIN360 PICKS

Friday: Jesse Dayton. Not many Austin musicians can spin a yarn to compete with Dayton, largely because his three decades as a rockin’ country songwriter and guitarist have given him plenty of stories worth telling. You may have seen him as a sideman with Oscar winner Ryan Bingham, roots-punk legend John Doe and others, but his personality comes through strongest on his own records. He’s released more than a dozen; the most recent, 2019’s “Mixtape Vol. 1,” is a covers collection that reveals an intriguing range of influences, from Elton John and Gordon Lightfoot to the Cars and the Clash. 7 p.m., facebook.com/JesseDaytonHardcharger. — P.B.

Friday: Ali Holder album release. No venues, no problem: Longtime local music scene fixture Holder will celebrate her fourth release since 2013 by playing a livestreamed set. “Uncomfortable Truths” isn’t necessarily a concept album, but it’s held together by four tracks collectively titled “Speak” that seek to give a voice to those who too often go unheard. Musically, Holder draws from both traditional singer-songwriter forms and more modern indie influences. 7 p.m., facebook.com/holder.ali. — P.B.

Fridays: Sonido with Chorizo Funk. Recently crowned best DJ in Austin at the Austin Music Awards, the accomplished turntablist and captain of the S.S. Body Rock digs deep into his collection to produce a weekly cumbia throwdown. The party kicks off at 8 p.m., and the artist also known as Eddie Campos promises to keep it going “until Facebook kicks me off.” If you need a midweek cumbia fix, he’s archiving his mixes as part of the Chorizo Funk podcast series on Spotify. facebook.com/djchorizofunk. — D.S.S.

Tuesdays: Shelter in Caves with Vapor Caves. Musical partners (and real-life couple) Yadira Brown and Andrew Thaggard (aka Boombaptist) built their boogie-funk project around slinky club grooves that drip with honeyed soul. But from the time they debuted it in early 2018, they’ve been crafting a farcical band mythology featuring a cast of slapstick characters who pop up in song interludes and videos. While we might not get cameos from Mr. Grammy or Bobby Strawberry, we suspect that between live tracks, previews of their next album, merch giveaways, DJ sets and more, hilarity might ensue. 6 p.m., facebook.com/thevaporcaves, twitch.tv/thevaporcaves. — D.S.S.

» RELATED: Vapor Caves serve up sensual club jams with a side of silly

Wednesdays: Pat Byrne. One of our Austin360 Artists of the Month last year, Byrne moved from Ireland to Austin at the beginning of 2019 and quickly became a fixture on the local club scene with a songwriting style that’s as in-tune with the American masters as it is with the traditional Irish fare he plays with local side-project band Ulla. Recent livestreams have included occasional guest spots by Byrne’s significant other, Samantha Della Fave. 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial — P.B.

Thursday: Bidi Bidi Banda. Austin’s top Selena tribute band is planning a virtual Bidi Bidi Birthday Bash for the Tejano music legend. The band is “working with some partners to make sure that the experience is a dreamy dance party celebrating our Queen.” 7 p.m., facebook.com/bidibidibanda, instagram.com/bidibidibanda. — D.S.S.

MORE LIVESTREAM EVENTS

Friday, April 10

Ten Ass City, 8 p.m., youtube.com/channel/UCNOFiFuro-ioWUcChuCM22Q

Saturday, April 11

Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic

Guy & Jeska Forsyth Home Tour (bathroom), 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband

Monday, April 13

Barbara Nesbitt, 5 p.m., facebook.com/barbara.nesbitt

Guy & Jeska Forsyth Home Tour finale (bedroom), 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband

Kris Schultz single release, 7 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic

Tuesday, April 14

BettySoo & Curtis McMurtry, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-4-14.rsvpify.com

SELECTED WEEKLY EVENTS

Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin

Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble

Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden

Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic

Sunday: Anna Larson, 3 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic

Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic

Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet

Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Monday: Stephen Carolan, 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11

Monday: Lex Land, 5 p.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic

Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn

Monday: Chris Gage. Whimsically dubbed “Not At Donn’s Depot,” this show features the renowned pianist and singer taking one of Austin’s most popular residencies (our Austin360 Residency of the Month in December 2019) to the home front. Expect his wife, local singer-songwriter Christine Albert, to join in, while longtime Donn’s regulars toss out requests on the Facebook livestream thread. Having recently converted their neighborhood MoonHouse recording space into a home studio, Gage and Albert are well-situated for serving up music by stream. 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin. — P.B.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Gina Chavez. This award-winning musician’s charisma oozes through the screen as she creates fun and interactive livestreams where viewers can even help her write songs on the spot. We love the insight her livestreams give into her creative process. It’s also fun seeing cameos by her wife, Jodi Granado, the engine of the band and inspiration behind some of Chavez’s songs. Her shows include Monday’s Loopy Lunes (where she performs live loops), Watchale Wednesdays and Fiesta Fridays. 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic — Nancy Flores

Tuesday: Colin Gilmore and guest, 2 p.m., zoom.us/j/302333893

Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80

Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt

Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached

Tuesday: Miles Zuniga. You may know him as one-third of Fastball or a comparatively recent ringleader in the Resentments collective, but Zuniga has also played plenty of solo shows since he first surfaced on the Austin scene in the 1980s. His initial Tuesday livestreams were the best we’ve seen from an Austin act to date, filled with good songs and memorable stories and Zuniga’s affable charm (plus guest-spots and harmony vocals from KB Imle). 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou. — P.B.

Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic

Tuesday and Friday: Frederico7. Brazilian artist Frederico Geib goes live from his garage, which he calls the Lion’s Lair, with live looping and trilingual chats with his international fanbase who speak English, Spanish and Portuguese. Between musical breaks, he may even teach you how to make a caipirinha, Brazil’s national cocktail. For several years, Geib has organized Austin Brazil Day at the Sahara Lounge during SXSW. 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music. — Nancy Flores

Wednesday: Anna Larson, 6 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic

Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matt.hubbard.775

Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken

Wednesday: Mobley. The expressive pop singer promises music and “fun stuff” on his new weekly stream, “but mainly, I just want to hear how you’re doing,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “Traveling to your cities and playing for you was most of my social life before this, so I want to check in and hopefully brighten each other’s day a little,” he said. 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho — D.S.S.

Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham. Pops Jon Dee has held down a Wednesday residency at the Continental Club for around two decades, with his son William’s band opening the shows in recent years. They’re still doing their thing on Wednesdays, but now it’s from their living room, where they trade songs back and forth from the couch. 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham. — P.B.

Wednesday and Sunday: Isolation Congregation with Dave Madden. A multi-instrumentalist and worship leader of a Lake Travis church, Madden offers a link to PDF files with lyric sheets for the mostly spiritual songs he performs at each livestream, so those at home can sing along if they’d like. He also frequently brings in a variety of guests; last week, they included singer-songwriter Gina Chavez, children’s entertainer Mr. Will and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett. 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, facebook.com/davemaddenmusic — P.B.

Thursday: Giulia Millanta, 3 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta

Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles

Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Thursday: Bonnie Whitmore and friends, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/events/872284509884967 (April 16, Graham Weber; April 23, Scott Davis; April 30, Betty Soo)

Daily: Jackie Venson. No stranger to virtual jams, Austin’s guitar ace has been hosting online sessions for fans and followers in her JV Squad Facebook group for over a year. Now, with the coronavirus pandemic leaving the entire country homebound, she’s pledged to drop an internet jam session each night at 9:30 p.m. In addition to singing and playing guitar, she might hop on the piano or treat listeners to tunes from her new Jackie the Robot DJ set. 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson. — D.S.S.