Andiamo. The North Austin Italian restaurant, which is serving meals and selling groceries to customers, is also selling gift cards for $20, with all of the proceeds going to meals to feed staff at local hospitals. Each donation raises money for bread and pasta dishes to be delivered to the medical workers. Gift cards can be purchased by calling 512-719-337.

Blenders and Bowls. The smoothie shop has started a GoFundMe campaign to send 1,000 smoothies to healthcare workers. You can donate at gofundme.com/f/smoothies-for-ATX-nurses.

Pieology. The pizza restaurant is giving customers the chance to feed first responders with their care packs, which include four 11.5-inch build-your-own artisan thin pizzas, one cheese bread and one family-size dessert. Cost is $50 and customers can order online at pieolo.gy/sendlove.

Quyen B. The popular macaron baker is donating macarons for Instagram followers to pick up and donate to healthcare workers and grocery store employees. People interested in participating can contact her through her Instagram page, Instagram.com/quyenbmacarons.

Royal Fig. One of the premiere catering companies in Austin is selling meals and groceries to customers and also giving customers the chance to order soups online for healthcare workers. When you visit royalfig.com/curbside, click on "Buy soup for a healthcare worker" to do so for $9. The company is delivering twice weekly to area COVID-19 testing sites and area hospitals. Royal Fig already has delivered more than 60 quarts of soup.

Scholz Garten. The state’s oldest beer hall is selling ready-to-cook meals like lasagna and King Ranch casserole and groceries to customers, along with deli meats, dairy, bread and produce and donating 20 percent of its sales to organizations helping with response to the pandemic, including Dell Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center.

TacoMan512. The food truck and its affiliated Snappy Snacks Mobile Catering based out of Pflugerville are delivering sponsored box lunches to area hospitals. They have created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for donated meals. They have already donated and delivered 200 meals to St. David’s Hospitals in North Austin and Round Rock. Visit facebook.com/snappysnacksmobilecatering for information on the campaign.

Torchy’s Tacos. As of press time, the locally based taco chain was set to partner with Austin FC on April 7 to provide lunch for health care workers at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

Additionally, here are few other ways local health care providers have gotten a boost from Austin restaurants:

• Ascension Seton shared a list of businesses that have either made a direct donation of meals and products to its hospitals or provided significant discounts for food to hospital staff.

The list of businesses that have helped support Ascension Seton includes Siete Foods, Thunderbird Coffee, Shake Shack, Fogo de Chao, Torchy's Tacos, Pho MHP, Clean Cause, Vida Pura Juicery, Tiny House Coffee Roasters, NadaMoo, Sorellina Pizzeria, Roppolo's Pizzeria, Blenders & Bowls, Heart Water, Small Cup Coffee, Super Coffee, Summermoon Coffee, Central Market, Soup Peddler, Tacodeli, Dunkin' Donuts, Starbucks Coffee, Southside BBQ, Snarf’s Sandwiches, P. Terry's, Panera Bread on Bee Caves Road, Pizza Hut, Tiff's Treats, Papa John's Pizza, Nothing Bundt Cakes, G&M Catering, Word of Mouth Catering and Alonti Catering Kitchen.

Additionally, donors have provided approximately 2,500 meals and 17,000 snacks for caregivers and support staff at Ascension Seton and Ascension Providence; donors also gave more than 34,000 units of supplies and more than $150,000 to the COVID-19 response fund.

Ascension Seton is accepting inkind donations for supplies, including personal protective equipment, caregiver support and child life wish lists. For more details and to see a list of supplies they’re currently requesting, as well as ideas for caregiver support, visit ascensiontxcoviddonations.org.

• Baylor Scott & White has partnered with individuals and businesses to launch #Food4Caregivers Campaign, which raises money to provide meals from local restaurants to feed healthcare workers on the front lines.

More than 130 businesses, including food trucks and restaurants, are offering support to Baylor Scott & White healthcare workers in the Austin area through this campaign, including Whataburger, Hopdoddy, Kendra Scott, Tiff’s Treats, Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane’s, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Steiner Ranch Steakhouse, Chi’Lantro, NadaMoo, Uchi, Loro, Sandwiches for Saints, Taco Flats, Caffe Medici, Austin Java, Juliet Italian Kitchen, La Traviata, Kellie’s Baking Co., Smokey Mo’s BBQ, Sprinkles, Tarka Indian Kitchen, Keep Austin Eatin’, Trucklandia, Woko Loko, Lotus Chinese ATX, Starbucks and Krispy Kreme.

The public can donate at ctxfoundation.bswhealth.com/food4caregivers.

• A number of restaurants have sent meals to St. David’s HealthCare, including Panera Bread, Snarf's Sandwiches, Roppolo's Pizza, Mesa Rosa, Dunkin’ Donuts, Chick-fil-A, Mandola's Italian Restaurant, Seoulju Korean Restaurant & Bar, Friends BBQ, Thunderbird Real Food Bars, Via313 and TacoMan512.

Additionally, #ATXHospitalMeals (atxhospitalmeals.com) also has organized donations from local restaurants for St. David’s.

• The Frontline Foods organization has partnered with local dining establishments like Chi’Lantro, Taco Flats, Kale Me Crazy, Home Slice Pizza, Sala & Betty, and the Steeping Room to feed health care workers. They’re aiming to raise $60,000 for 5,000 meals as part of the #512challenge, through April 19. More information at frontlinefoods.org/austin.

