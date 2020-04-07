Ever wonder what things look like behind the scenes at Austin’s marquee downtown concert hall? ACL Live and its small-club sister venue 3Ten remain shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they’ll offer a livestream look at backstage areas and more in a virtual tour at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Head to acl.live/venuetour to tune in to the feed, which will also feature a forum for asking questions online. The event will include historical information about the “Austin City Limits” TV program, which has been taped at the venue since it opened in 2011, as well as a look at pictures from ACL-TV’s Scott Newton and renowned music photographer Jim Marshall.

The venue encourages clicking the donate button during the livestream to give money to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, which has expanded its ways of helping local performers during the pandemic.