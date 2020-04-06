South by Southwest co-founder and managing director Roland Swenson will be one of two guests for "Leading through Crisis," an online interview session presented by The New York Times at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Swenson will join Amy Nelson, founder of networking space the Riveter (not to be confused with the Austin musician of the same name). NYT business reporter David Gelles will host the discussion as part of the publication’s Corner Office column.

An announcement of the event on the NYT website describes the session as follows: "For many companies, bringing people together is an essential part of the business model. But in the era of social distancing, that's simply impossible. What decisions need to be made, what challenges must be met and what opportunities are uncovered? Hear how two innovators have navigated this unprecedented moment, and bring your questions."