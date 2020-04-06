Taste of Mexico, a top tasting event that celebrates Mexican and Mexican-inspired cuisine, has rescheduled its popular May event to September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual fundraiser for the Mexic-Arte Museum launched in 1998 and last year drew more than 1,200 attendees. Now, the Sept. 23 event at Brazos Hall will coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month. It’ll feature more than 35 Central Texas restaurants and food trucks that’ll explore the influence of chiles throughout Mexico.

The rescheduled event will “abide with the same high quality, energy, great food, music, and overall great experience the whole community can enjoy,” the museum said in a news release.

For more information or to purchase tickets starting at $55, visit mexic-artemuseumevents.org. Proceeds from the event benefit Mexic-Arte Museum's art education programs.