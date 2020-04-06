The Rancho Alegre Conjunto Music Festival scheduled for May 1-3 has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have decided to cancel our festival this year because our priority is the safety of our fans, our musicians, staff and the general public," said Baldomero "Frank" Cuellar, executive director of Rancho Alegre.

In addition to the annual festival, Rancho Alegre preserves and promotes Conjunto music in Austin throughout the year by digitizing analog recordings, interviewing legendary artists, and keeping the history of Conjunto and Tejano music alive in various ways.

"There will be plenty more music in the future and we will see everyone in 2021 and at our events later this year when the danger has passed," Cuellar said.

In the meantime, music fans can visit ranchoalegre.org to discover bands or listen to playlists and artist interviews such as one featuring Austin Conjunto music legend Vicente "Chente" Alonzo, who died in March.

