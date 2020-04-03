Here is an interesting new release available now from digital providers as well as some titles currently available for streaming.

Video on Demand

"Downhill": Looking past the fact that an English-language remake of the acclaimed Swedish film "Force Majeure" was pretty unnecessary in every possible way, there is a lot to enjoy about this adaptation from Nat Faxon and Jim Rash ("The Way, Way Back"). Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus star as a married couple taking a ski vacation with their two sons to the Swiss Alps. Everything is going great until one gloriously sunny afternoon when an avalanche careens towards the entire family while they are stopping for a quick bite to eat. This potentially tragic event is handled very differently by husband and wife, revealing cracks that had been bubbling underneath the surface during their long relationship. Tightly wound performances from the sharp leads are expected, but the supporting cast, which includes Louis-Dreyfus' hysterical "Veep" co-star Zach Woods, really delivers the goods. (Available now for $9.99 4K or HD digital purchase, rental options to follow this Spring)

Also on streaming services

Catch up on HBO: For a limited time, you can go use the HBO Go and HBO Now apps to watch 20 movies without a subscription, including "Blinded by the Light," "The Lego Movie 2" and " Pokémon Detective Pikachu."

Have a Bond marathon: With the global release of "No Time to Die" delayed by coronavirus concerns, you have a lot of extra time to catch up on the 007 franchise. Twenty-one films in the series are now streaming in 4K Ultra HD thanks to Amazon. You can watch classics like "A View to a Kill," "Dr. No," "Die Another Day," "For Your Eyes Only," "From Russia With Love," "Goldeneye," "Goldfinger," "License to Kill," "Live and Let Die," "The Spy Who Loved Me," "Tomorrow Never Dies" and more from the comfort of your couch in stunning new 2160p transfers. (Amazon Prime)

"Kinetta": If you have enjoyed the bizarre cinematic world of director Yorgos Lanthimos through his English-language films like "The Lobster" and "The Favourite," you should also pay attention to his solo directorial debut from 2005 that has recently been released for the first time in North America. He tells the story of a cop, a part-time photographer and a hotel maid who longs to be an actor. Working with darkly comic themes has been a common thread across all of his films, and this is no exception. If you are especially adventurous, I suggest you make it a triple feature alongside his other two early works, Academy Award nominee "Dogtooth" and "Alps." All three are presented in Greek with English subtitles. (The Criterion Channel)