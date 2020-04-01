It’s likely to be a while until you can go to the Saxon Pub again, but the three-decades-running Austin institution has put together a two-hour livestream event for Friday.

Organized in conjunction with Jeff Sandmann and Jumper Productions, "Saxon Pub: Let’s Band Together“ will air from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the Saxon Pub’s Facebook page and will feature contributions from home by many of the venue’s regular acts.

Among those scheduled to appear are Joe Ely, Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis, Bob Schneider, Patrice Pike, the Resentments, Carolyn Wonderland, Bobby Whitlock, Shelley King, David Grissom, Slaid Cleaves, Bonnie Bishop, Andrea Magee, Jeff Plankenhorn, Van Wilks, Chris Beall, Phil Hurley, Lonnie Trevino Jr., Parker Chapin, Walt Wilkins, Guy & Jeska Forsyth, Scott Collins, Bri Bagwell and Jack Barksdale.

Pike has already been raising funds for staffers of both the Saxon Pub and One-2-One Bar in the twice-weekly livestreams she has has been doing on her Facebook page since mid-March. Many of the other participating artists also have been livestreaming regularly since the coronavirus pandemic resulted in Austin music venues being shut down.

