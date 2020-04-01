One local cider company is offering a brief, boozy respite from the stress of unemployment with free six-packs for Austin’s service industry workers.

Starting Wednesday and running through April 5, Austin Eastciders will give one six-pack of cider or hard seltzer to anyone who has been laid off from their job at a bar or restaurant as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, limit of one per person. They can snag the six-pack of their choice via curbside pickup from 3 to 7 p.m. each day. (And, if service industry folks want additional Eastciders products, a 25% discount will be available.)

But people who aren’t part of Austin’s severely affected service industry can also partake in curbside pickup at Eastciders’ Collaboratory tasting room, located on Springdale Road. Here’s the deal for everyone else: $8 six-packs of both cider and hard seltzer, $16 variety packs, $5 six-packs of Hopped, Spiced and Watermelon flavors in particular, and 20% off all merchandise. Curbside pickup will go on as long as bars and restaurants in Austin must remain closed.

Like restaurants serving takeout of food and cocktail kits and breweries and distilleries offering their products to go, Austin Eastciders remains an essential business that can stay open for carryout customers only during the city’s shelter-in-place mandate. The cidery will carry out transactions at a table at the front of the Collaboratory taproom with gloves and hand sanitizer, as well as markers for six feet of social distancing.

That’s just the start of curbside efforts, according to a news release. Once the service industry special ends later this week, Eastciders will “continue to donate to and happily celebrate some of the other amazing groups of workers that are both keeping this town chugging and making Austin the city we love.”

Austin Eastciders released a new line of hard seltzer made from its cider, including flavors of black cherry and peach, at the end of February. Focused primarily on canned products, it is Austin’s largest maker of craft cider.

The Collaboratory space is located at 979 Springdale Rd., next door to Friends & Allies Brewing, which is serving up beer to go. For more information, visit austineastciders.com.