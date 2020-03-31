Ray Benson, leader of Grammy-winning western swing band Asleep at the Wheel, posted Tuesday morning on Facebook that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Benson’s post noted he’d been feeling tired for "about 10 days" and that he unsuccessfully attempted to get tested on March 21. He returned to a medical facility on Monday and was able to get tested; he received the result Tuesday morning.

He added that he hasn’t had all the typical symptoms, such as fever and cough, but has felt tired and had headaches.

Benson, who turned 69 on March 16, had planned his traditional birthday-party concert benefiting the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians during South by Southwest, but the event was called off when SXSW was canceled. Asleep at the Wheel has been in the midst of celebrating its 50-year anniversary as a band this year.

On March 19, Benson served as host of a livestream event that replaced this year’s planned Luck Reunion. Benson delivered his contributions from Austin’s Arlyn Studios, which had a skeletal crew on-hand for helping to coordinate livestreams among artists who contributed there parts from locations across the country.

Since then, according to his Facebook post, he has "been alone for the most part" and was taking precautions including wearing a mask, washing hands and using hand sanitizer.

