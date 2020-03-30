Find the answers at the end of this quiz:

1. The cover of Willie Nelson’s multimillion-selling 1978 album “Stardust” was painted by a prominent Texas songwriter. Who was it?

A. Steven Fromholz

B. Cindy Walker

C. Susanna Clark

D. Jon Dee Graham

2. Willis Alan Ramsey’s 1972 self-titled album is considered a classic of Texas music. How many albums has he released since then?

A. 23

B. 12

C. 7

D. 0

3. Michael Martin Murphey’s 1975 smash “Wildfire” was actually written in the late 1960s when he was living in another state. Where was it?

A. California

B. New Mexico

C. New York

D. Colorado

4. Ray Wylie Hubbard, who wrote Jerry Jeff Walker’s crowd-favorite “Up Against the Wall, Redneck Mother,” never appeared on which of these television shows?

A. “Late Night with David Letterman”

B. “Austin City Limits“

C. “Texas Music Scene”

D. All of the above

» RELATED: Our review of Willie Nelson and friends’ Luck Reunion livestream

5. Which of these songs did Waylon Jennings win a Grammy for?

A. “I’ve Always Been Crazy”

B. “Bob Wills Is Still the King“

C. “Dreaming My Dreams With You”

D. “MacArthur Park“

6. Jerry Jeff Walker’s classic album “Viva Terlingua” was recorded in which tiny Texas town?

A. Terlingua

B. Abbott

C. Luckenbach

D. Hye

7. Which of these musicians was NOT part of the 1976 platinum-selling album “Wanted! The Outlaws”?

A. Willie Nelson

B. Billy Joe Shaver

C. Tompall Glaser

D. Jessi Colter

8. Hank Williams’ last performance was at the Skyline Club in Austin. What other country star played his last show there?

A. Johnny Horton

B. Ray Price

C. Gram Parsons

D. Eddie Rabbitt

9. Long before she was in the Highwomen and Jason Isbell’s 400 Unit, singer-songwriter-fiddler Amanda Shires played in what well-known Texas band?

A. Dixie Chicks

B. Asleep at the Wheel

C. Texas Tornados

D. Texas Playboys

10. “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In),” a 1967 hit for the late Kenny Rogers’ band First Edition, was written by what Texas songwriter?

A. Kris Kristofferson

B. Mickey Newbury

C. Townes Van Zandt

D. Roky Erickson

ANSWERS: 1. C 2. D 3. A 4. B 5. D 6. C 7. B 8. A 9. D 10. B