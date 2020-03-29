Update, Monday, March 30: Fiona Prine, wife of legendary songwriter John Prine, tweeted late Monday morning that her husband’s condition is now stable, after a previous post on Sunday that described his condition as critical. Fiona, who’d previously tested positive for coronavirus, also noted that she has recovered.

I have recovered from Covid-19. We are humbled by the outpouring of love for me and John and our precious family. He is stabile. Please continue to send your amazing Love and prayers. Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands. John loves you. I love you

— Fiona Whelan Prine (@FionaPrine) March 30, 2020

Earlier: Songwriter John Prine is hospitalized and in critical condition with COVID-19 symptoms, according to a statement posted to his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon.

"After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26)," the statement reads. "He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical."

The news follows a video posted to Instagram 12 days ago from Prine’s wife, Fiona, in which she revealed she’d been diagnosed with the Coronavirus. At the time, she said, John also was tested but the results came back "indeterminate." She noted that John had dealt with several health issues in recent years (including cancer), but that at the time, "so far he’s fine." Both Fiona and John had quarantined themselves in the wake of Fiona’s diagnosis.

Prine’s most recent concert performances were in Scandinavia in early February. His last Austin appearances were in June 2018, when he played a concert at Bass Concert Hall and taped an episode of "Austin City Limits" at ACL Live.

Here’s the entirety of the tweet as it appeared on Prine’s account:

An update on John pic.twitter.com/fPQbv0tLyB

— John Prine (@JohnPrineMusic) March 29, 2020