Dreaming of better days, when we can all gather together and rock?

With all concerts and tours on hold for the moment, Austin-based indie music promoter Margin Walker is offering "Word Is Bond Show Bonds," for future events.

The bonds work like gift cards. Drop by Margin Walker’s website and order a bond for any amount that you’d like and you’ll be sent a unique 16-digit code. When you see a show you’d like to attend, you can email the company with your code and they’ll set it up.

To introduce the bonds, Margin Walker is offering 20% off with the discount code, SHOWBONDS2020 for a limited time.