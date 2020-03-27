Restaurants around Central Texas aren’t just pivoting to takeout and delivery during this disruption caused by the coronavirus. Some are now selling grocery products directly to customers.

Earlier this week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of State Health Services to issue guidance allowing restaurants to sell bulk retail products from restaurant supply chain distributors directly to consumers.

That means you can now go to some restaurants and buy not only takeout but also eggs, meat, toilet paper and more. Below is a working list of some of the restaurants (and catering companies) that have added grocery service to their portfolio. Know of a restaurant also selling products and not just meals? Email modam@statesman.com.

Andiamo. The North Austin Italian restaurant is selling bulk fresh pasta for cooking at home.

Carve American Grille. Perry’s sister restaurant is selling what it calls Hill Country Care Kits for $55, which include slab of baby back ribs, cornish game hen, corn, produce, tea and toiler paper; and a Breakfast Kit for $30 that includes a dozen eggs, pound of bacon, hatch chili salsa, cheddar cheese, English muffins, tortillas, milk, produce and paper towels. Call 512-792-4450 for ordering the curbside service.

Crema Bakery & Cafe. The South Austin bakery and cafe is serving a big array of produce, flour, bread, milk, eggs, rice sliced meat and more.

Dai Due. In addition to its always excellent meat and condiments, the butcher shop and restaurant is selling produce bundles, along with essentials like eggs, bread, butter and milk.

Jester King Brewery & Kitchen. In addition to their takeout, the restaurant is operating a drive-thru that sells all of the groceries needed to make cornbread (with a recipe), including buttermilk, cornmeal, eggs, flour, baking soda, salt and sugar.

LeRoy & Lewis. The barbecue trailer is selling its regular menu of smoked meats, along with gallons of milk, butter, beef tallow, tortillas, ham and lard from Peaceful Pork and toilet paper.

Perry’s Steakhouse. Want to make your own steak dinner for two? The two Austin locations of the steakhouse are selling grocery packs for $62, while supplies last. The packs include two six-ounce filet mignons, two chicken breasts, potatoes, corn, broccoli, a gallon of milk and more.

Russian House. The Russian restaurant and vodka bar is selling pasta, rice, eggs, milk, toilet paper and paper towels, according to an email from the restaurant.

Royal Fig Catering. In addition to prepared meals, one of the city’s premier catering companies is selling steaks, ground beef, chicken, sausage, tortillas, muffins, juice, yogurt, eggs, produce and more, all of which can be purchased online for curbside pickup.

Salt & Time. The butcher store is obviously selling all sorts of high quality animal proteins, as well as Mill-king whole milk and half & half, farm eggs, cheese, Agua Dolce lettuce, organic produce from Johnson’s Backyard Garden, Fruitful Hill Farms produce and organic citrus from G&S Orchards.

Sour Duck Market. The restaurant and bakery has a market open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday selling chicken and duck, eggs by the dozen and half dozen, produce, smoked chicken by the pound, cheese by the pound, and more. You can order online for curbside pickup.

Texas French Bread. In addition to breads and pastries, the restaurant is selling pimiento cheese, TFB mustard, chicken salad, TFB salsa and discounted wine. The garden market is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, with boxed sandwich lunches available after 11 a.m.

Thai Fresh. The neighborhood Thai restaurant is selling vegetables, curry bases, and meal kits and says they plan to add more items in the coming days.

Waterloo Ice House. The restaurants have pretty robust markets in place offering items including milk, shredded cheese, flour, hamburger patties, potatoes, a slew of produce, coffee and more. They’re also selling bottled and canned beer, half-priced bottles of wine and 375ml bottles of various popular liquors for $15 each.

