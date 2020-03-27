Austin artists have jumped all the way on the livestream performance bandwagon lately. Now, instead of dancing the night away at your local gay bar, you can do it on your own, at home.

Robyn would be so proud.

Austin LGBTQ nightclub Highland Lounge plans to host a digital variety show at 10 p.m. March 27 on Facebook Live. (Yes, that’s after "RuPaul’s Drag Race" is over.) Like all nightclubs and bars in Austin, Highland has had to shut down to stem the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

According to a news release, the broadcast will showcase the "talents of the Highland staff outside of being just bartenders or security on the weekends." Expect drag, signing, comedy, short films and more.

"The Highland Show" will also raise money through a GoFundMe benefiting the club’s 34 staff members and performers.

Go to facebook.com/highlandlounge for more information.

