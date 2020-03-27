The beer garden at the Draught House Pub & Brewery is one of the best spots in town to sit back with a pint. With the coronavirus pandemic closing down bars and restaurants across Texas, however, the Draught House has joined many of these venues finding a new way to pull in revenue.

Considered one of the essential businesses that can stay open during Austin’s shelter-in-place order that began Wednesday, the Draught House has set up an online ordering system that went live Friday.

Now, locals can order a 64 oz. growler of beer online, choosing from a list of 24 mostly Texas craft brews ranging from (512) Raspberry Wit, Lone Pint Yellow Rose IPA and Draught House’s own house offerings such as the 50 Year Stout. The longtime pub celebrated its 50th anniversary last fall and has been making its own beer since the mid-1990s.

Prices for the growlers range from $17 to $31, depending on the beer. Once you’ve selected the one you want, you can head to the Draught House to pick it up 10 minutes after ordering. Growlers will be placed on a pick-up table at the south side of the beer garden to facilitate contact-free service.

Filling up each growler is a lone bartender using nitrile gloves, paper masks and plenty of hand sanitizer, according to the pub, with all service provided from the outside bar.

Curbside service is available daily from 1 to 8 p.m. starting Friday.

The Draught House had shut down completely on March 16, a day before the city mandated all bars and restaurants in Austin do so until May 1 in an effort to curb the spread of the viral pandemic now prominent in the U.S. The brewpub also launched a GoFundMe campaign that week to help support its staff, some of whom have worked there since the ’90s.

With the exception of Pinthouse Pizza, which closed all three locations in response to the city’s shelter-in-place order earlier this week, most Austin breweries, like the Draught House, are offering some form of curbside pick-up for their beers.

The online growler orders are the "best way to support us through these tough times," according to the Draught House.