Austin bakery Easy Tiger is working its ovens overtime to help feed Central Texans in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Head baker David Norman and company have committed to baking 10,000 loaves to distribute to the Central Texas Food Bank, Keep Austin Fed, Drive A Senior and Mobile Loaves & Fishes, organizations that are experiencing increased demand related to unemployment and the temporary closure of schools.

The bakery is asking for the community’s help in baking the 10,000 loaves over the next 60 days. Easy Tiger needs financial support to help cover the cost of flour and essential baking goods and suggests several ways community members can contribute.

Easy Tiger will match each loaf of bread purchased from the bakery at easyitgerusa.com, up to 2,000 loaves, and is also offering customers to donate a “Community Loaf” with a $3 contribution. Customers can order their bread for delivery or curbside pickup at easytigerusa.com.

“Our bakers are committed to working 24/7 to help our community get through this crisis,” Norman said. “We appreciate everyone's support.”

In addition to the donated loaves, Easy Tiger says it has also increased production to supply Central Texas H-E-B grocery stores with fresh bread daily, as well as Whole Foods Market, Fresh Plus and other grocery and restaurant partners.

RELATED

Complete coronavirus coverage on Statesman.com/coronavirus.

Which restaurants are offering takeout and which have closed

“Shut down everything”: Why Jack Allen’s Kitchen closed