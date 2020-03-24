Unprecedented times call for extreme action. For the first time in years, breakfast and lunch favorite Tacodeli has rolled out dinner service in response to the disruption caused by the coronavirus.

All locations of Tacodeli have extended their hours and are now open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. Diners can order online or call Tacodeli.

SUPPORTING LOCAL BUSINESSES: How to buy gift cards to use later

RELATED

Complete coronavirus coverage on Statesman.com/coronavirus.