Earlier this week, as Austin venues shuttered to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, downtown venue, Parker Jazz Club was burglarized.

“At 11:15 this morning, someone broke into the club by smashing through one of our glass doors,” club owner Kris Kimura wrote on the venue’s Facebook page on Sunday.

No instruments or equipment were taken, “just a lot of liquor and our sense of security when everything else around us is beginning to feel so tentative,” Kimura wrote.

In the days since the break-in, Kimura has temporarily boarded up the broken door and installed motion detectors outside the club for additional security.

“While the club is closed — along with most of Austin and the nation — Kris will work to have a steel gate added to the front of the basement venue, which is primarily glass,” Wendi Kimura said via email on Friday.

The club has provided security footage of the break-in to the Austin Police Department.

On Friday evening at 8 p.m., Kimura will host the first of two virtual concerts, presented in collaboration with the Texas Jazz Society on parkerjazzclub.com. Friday’s event spotlights the Parker Jazz Club house band led by Kimura. The site has a virtual tip jar link where viewers can leave donations for the musicians and support staff.

A second virtual concert is scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m.