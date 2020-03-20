The Austin-based Sourced Craft Cocktails company has come up with a new way for local bartenders to make money while bars and restaurants are closed statewide amid efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Sourced, which previously provided mixed drinks to events and other large gatherings, will instead bring a package full of all the ingredients at-home drinkers need to make the cocktails themselves. Delivering each box are out-of-work bartenders who will be paid $15 an hour for their efforts. (But unlike at most Sourced gatherings, they won’t stay to show you how to make the cocktails.)

Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each cocktail will be donated to the United States Bartenders Guild’s Bartender Relief Fund, aiding in the organization’s efforts to support the bartending industry at large, according to a news release.

>> RELATED: Austin breweries can deliver beer to go during mass closure amid coronavirus pandemic

Here’s how it works: If you live in Austin, Dallas, San Francisco or New York City — for now, the only cities where this new delivery program has been implemented — you can go to the Sourced website, select a cocktail or two from the day’s menu and wait for the package to be delivered. All orders placed before 2 p.m. will get same-day delivery.

In each package is a 750 mL bottle of the requisite liquor along with a bottle of batched (previously combined) cocktail mixer, made from fresh fruits, syrups and other ingredients. A jigger is also included — use it to combine the booze with the mixer and pour into a glass with ice. Each bottled cocktail provides 12 drinks.

"Seeing how many bars and restaurants are closed, and how many people are out of work, and how many people are at home still seeking quality cocktails for a small amount of comfort and enjoyment, we developed this program," Sourced founder Tim Angelillo said in the news release.

Here’s what you can order through Sourced Craft Cocktails’ current program.

Spicy Margarita: Avión Tequila, orange cordial, lime juice, honey syrup and jalapeño tincture

Whoa, Black Betty: Grey Goose Vodka, lemon juice, blackberry syrup, shaken and topped with sparkling water

Brown Derby: Glenlivet Founder's Reserve, grapefruit and lemon juice, honey simple syrup and Angostura bitters

Black Cherry Old Fashioned: Glenlivet Founder's Reserve, cherry syrup and burlesque bitters

Tracy’s Garden: Grey Goose Vodka, cucumber juice and lime juice, and a basil-infused simple syrup

Irish Goodbye: Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Chameleon Cold Brew, maple simple syrup and oat milk

Hideaway Daiquiri: Bacardi Reserva Ocho Rum, lime juice and a grapefruit-cherry ginger shrub

Bartender’s Choice: "If you want a fun surprise, pick the Bartender's Choice cocktail and our local bartender team will come up with a custom cocktail just for you," according to the news release.

Sourced launched in 2016. In addition to paying bartenders $15 an hour for deliveries, the company is also covering the costs of transportation, according to the website. Each bartender’s temperature is checked before they arrive at Sourced’s facility. Plus, each of the cocktails are packaged using "additional cleaning and sanitation safety precautions."

For more information, visit sourcedcraftcocktails.com.