One of the great truths in Austin for decades has been that if you’re hungry, no matter the time of day, you could hit Magnolia Cafe. "Sorry, We’re Open," as the signs read. But that statement is no longer true.

Earlier this week both locations of the restaurants decided to completely pull the plug for the time being instead of pivoting to take-out or delivery service. The decision puts Magnolia Cafe in the same column as other restaurants that chose to make the decision, including Olamaie, Jack Allen’s Kitchen, Veracruz All Natural, El Naranjo and more.

The beloved restaurant posted the following on its Facebook pages:

"Over the past few days, our team here has been running every scenario possible for how to stay open, feed our community, and keep everyone’s jobs in tact. But as we have come to learn more about COVID-19, including the way it can transmit from folks who are asymptomatic, we have realized a sobering truth — that the best way to truly love our team and our community is to put no one in harm’s way. So we are abiding the strictest reading of the CDC’s recommendations. All these years we have said Sorry, We’re Open, all hours of every day. And for the next little while, Yes, We’re Closed.

The statistics show that if five people work from home for four days, one life would be saved over the next two months. We are hoping if our team of two hundred does not gather, plus all our wonderful customers, the number of lives saved can be many, many more.

Austin, we love you. And now we are putting that sentiment into action in a new way for a little bit. We will be closed for a week starting today, and then evaluating that closure on a week-by-week basis. See you soon. Stay well. Don’t take more than you need. Call your mom.

xo - the team here at Magnolia Cafe"

