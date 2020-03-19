Have a considerable stash of craft beer? Pretty sure you know everything there is to know about those brews, too? Test your knowledge with these questions about Texas beer. We’ll include the answers at the bottom.

1. What year did Spoetzl Brewery, the maker of Shiner beer, open in the small town of Shiner?

A) 1909

B) 1900

C) 1919

D) 1902

2. In the 1980s, what local gas station and convenience store developed a focus on selling craft beer and imports as a way to make money during a recession?

A) Sunrise Minimart

B) Whip In

C) Quickie Pickie

D) East 1st Grocery

3. Below what present-day Austin restaurant are the beer vaults of one of Austin’s first commercial brewers, Johann Schneider?

A) Lamberts Downtown Barbecue

B) Italic

C) La Condesa

D) The Capital Grille

4. Besides Spoetzl, what is the state’s oldest craft brewery?

A) Saint Arnold Brewing in Houston

B) Real Ale Brewing in the Texas Hill Country

C) Alamo Beer Co. in San Antonio

D) Deep Ellum Brewing in Dallas

5. What since-shuttered brewpub was North by Northwest founder Davis Tucker an owner of before the successful 1999 opening of NXNW?

A) Waterloo Brewing

B) The Copper Tank

C) Bitter End Bistro & Brewery

D) Lovejoys

6. What Texas craft brewery sold to Anheuser-Busch InBev in 2016?

A) Revolver Brewing

B) Pedernales Brewing

C) Karbach Brewing

D) Four Corners Brewing

7. What Austin beer-maker won a brewpub of the year award three years in a row at the Great American Beer Festival?

A) Pinthouse Pizza

B) Hops & Grain

C) Austin Beerworks

D) The ABGB

8. What Texas university holds the state’s first archive devoted to Texas beer history and culture, as launched in 2018?

A) St. Edward’s University

B) Texas State University

C) University of Texas at Austin

D) Rice University

9. What fruit is featured in the beer that Celis Brewery founder Pierre Celis first made in 1994, as one of the first-ever fruit beers in the U.S.? His daughter would later revive the recipe when she brought back Celis Brewery in the last decade.

A) Blood orange

B) Strawberry

C) Lime

D) Raspberry

10. Which of these four items is NOT one of the essential ingredients used to make beer?

A) Hops

B) Water

C) Corn

D) Yeast

11. What local brewpub opened in 2018 with a focus on making only lagers, versus ales?

A) The ABGB

B) The Brewer’s Table

C) Hops & Grain

D) Central District Brewing

12. Who is the locally famous figure that Hi Sign Brewing named its Mexican-style lager after last year?

A) Matthew McConaughey

B) Willie Nelson

C) Vince Young

D) Bert "Tito" Beveridge

13. Oskar Blues, the national brewery that decided to open an Austin location in 2016, is most known for which beer?

A) Hans Pils

B) Marco IPA

C) Dale’s Pale Ale

D) Joe’s Magical Pils

14. Which TV star opened a brewery in the Hill Country with his wife and brother-in-law a couple years ago?

A) Jared Padalecki

B) Kyle Chandler

C) Tate Donovan

D) Jensen Ackles

15. Which of these Texas booze-makers produces a full roster of alcoholic beverages — beer, wine and spirits? (Only one of these is available on the market; the other two are at its tasting room only.)

A) Treaty Oak Distilling

B) Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling

C) Bell Springs Winery

D) Real Ale Brewing

Answers: 1 is A. 2 is B. 3 is C. 4 is A. 5 is B. 6 is C. 7 is D. 8 is A. 9 is D. 10 is C. 11 is B. 12 is D. 13 is C. 14 is D. 15 is A.