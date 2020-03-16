San Francisco-based software maker Airtable is opening an Austin office and plans to hire 100 people over the next 18 months.

Airtable, founded in 2012, offers a cloud collaboration service that lets customers build their own custom apps and workflows with no coding required.

The platform is being used by more than 170,000 companies including Netflix, Glossier, the city of Los Angeles and more than half the Fortune 1000, the company said.

Airtable has raised $170 million from investors including Benchmark, Coatue Management, CRV and Thrive Capital.

The company said the Austin office will be a customer engagement center. As part of the expansion, Airtable said it has hired Brian Hagen as the office’s general manager.

Hagen previously led sales teams at Nextdoor, Twitter and Google. Most recently he led the sales team at Austin consumer app developer Dosh.

Airtable said the company considered other areas including Seattle and Toronto before choosing a location. Austin was chosen because of its wide range of tech talent, the company said.

Austin was also a draw because of it is a center for creativity in the U.S., and the platform is being used by the arts, music and entertainment industries, company executives said.

“Suffice it to say, Austin is the perfect place for Airtable to be investing because it truly is one of the most tech-forward, innovative and creative cities in the U.S., and it has so much to offer in terms of talent and culture,” Hagen said.

“Every single San Francisco-based company I’ve worked with previously has brought me back to this city, to either create a physical presence for them here, work with customers, or use it as a test market for new product launches.”