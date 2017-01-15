Photos: Mary Tyler Moore through the years

Mary Tyler Moore is best known for her portrayal of a young working woman in the hit television series, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," which ran from 1970-1977. The show won 29 Emmys during its seven seasons.

Mary Tyler Moore is best known for her portrayal of a young working woman in the hit television series, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," which ran from 1970-1977. The show won 29 Emmys during its seven seasons.Getty Images

THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW; (from left) Mary Tyler Moore [as Mary Richards], Betty White [as Sue Ann Nivens], Gavin MacLeod [as Murray Slaughter]. Image dated 1973. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW; (from left) Mary Tyler Moore [as Mary Richards], Betty White [as Sue Ann Nivens], Gavin MacLeod [as Murray Slaughter]. Image dated 1973. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)CBS Photo Archive

TV news commentator Walter Cronkite, right, meets with actor Ted Baxter and actress Mary Tyler Moore as he makes an appearance at the "Mary Tyler Moore Show," in Los Angeles, Calif., on February 4, 1974. (AP Photo)

TV news commentator Walter Cronkite, right, meets with actor Ted Baxter and actress Mary Tyler Moore as he makes an appearance at the "Mary Tyler Moore Show," in Los Angeles, Calif., on February 4, 1974. (AP Photo)

Mary Tyler Moore and her weekly comedy series won five Emmy's at the 28th Annual Television Academy Awards to top all other shows for the 1975-76 season. Show regulars (left to right) Edward Asner, Betty White,...

Mary Tyler Moore and her weekly comedy series won five Emmy's at the 28th Annual Television Academy Awards to top all other shows for the 1975-76 season. Show regulars (left to right) Edward Asner, Betty White,...Getty Images/Archive

NEW YORK CITY - MARCH 22: Actor Ed Asner, actress Cloris Leachman, actress Betty White, actress Eileen Heckart, gossip columnist Liz Smith, TV personality Dick Cavett, actress Nancy Walker, actress Mary Tyler Moore...

NEW YORK CITY - MARCH 22: Actor Ed Asner, actress Cloris Leachman, actress Betty White, actress Eileen Heckart, gossip columnist Liz Smith, TV personality Dick Cavett, actress Nancy Walker, actress Mary Tyler Moore...Ron Galella, Ltd.

HOLLYWOOD - SEPTEMBER 8: Actress Valerie Harper, Dr. Robert Levine (Mary Tyler Moore's husband), actor Morey Amsterdam, honorary Mayor of Hollywood Johnny Grant and actress Mary Tyler Moore attend the Hollywood...

HOLLYWOOD - SEPTEMBER 8: Actress Valerie Harper, Dr. Robert Levine (Mary Tyler Moore's husband), actor Morey Amsterdam, honorary Mayor of Hollywood Johnny Grant and actress Mary Tyler Moore attend the Hollywood...Ron Galella, Ltd.

Actress Mary Tyler Moore, actress Valerie Harper and Honorary Mayor of Hollywood Johnny Grant attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Salute to Mary Tyler Moore on September 8, 1992 at the 7021 Hollywood Boulevard...

Actress Mary Tyler Moore, actress Valerie Harper and Honorary Mayor of Hollywood Johnny Grant attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Salute to Mary Tyler Moore on September 8, 1992 at the 7021 Hollywood Boulevard...Ron Galella, Ltd.

Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends the Seventh Annual Hill's Science Diet Winner's Circle Awards on February 5, 1993 at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)

Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends the Seventh Annual Hill's Science Diet Winner's Circle Awards on February 5, 1993 at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)Ron Galella, Ltd.

Actor Gavin MacLeod, actress Mary Tyler Moore and actor Ed Asner attend the Museum of Television & Radio Honors David Brinkley and Mary Tyler Moore on February 9, 1995 at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City...

Actor Gavin MacLeod, actress Mary Tyler Moore and actor Ed Asner attend the Museum of Television & Radio Honors David Brinkley and Mary Tyler Moore on February 9, 1995 at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City...Ron Galella, Ltd.

PASADENA, CA - AUGUST 28: Actress Mary Tyler Moore and husband Dr. Robert Levine attend the 40th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on August 28, 1988 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. (Photo by...

PASADENA, CA - AUGUST 28: Actress Mary Tyler Moore and husband Dr. Robert Levine attend the 40th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on August 28, 1988 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. (Photo by...Ron Galella, Ltd.

Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends the 53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at The Shubert Theater November 4, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends the 53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at The Shubert Theater November 4, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)Getty Images

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 16: Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends "A Celebration of Caring" celebrity fashion show and luncheon at the Universal Hilton & Towers on November, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. Ticket sales...

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 16: Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends "A Celebration of Caring" celebrity fashion show and luncheon at the Universal Hilton & Towers on November, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. Ticket sales...Robert Mora

Actress Mary Tyler Moore Waves To The Crowd Next To The Statue Honoring Her May 8, 2002 In Minneapolis, Mn. The Statue Depicts Moore Tossing Her Tam (Hat) From The Opening Credits Of The 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show'...

Actress Mary Tyler Moore Waves To The Crowd Next To The Statue Honoring Her May 8, 2002 In Minneapolis, Mn. The Statue Depicts Moore Tossing Her Tam (Hat) From The Opening Credits Of The 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show'...Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 2: (L to R) Actors Carl Reiner, Mary Tyler Moore, Rose Marie and Larry Mathews from "The Dick Van Dyke Show" accept their Legend Award during the TV Land Awards 2003 at the Hollywood Palladium...

HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 2: (L to R) Actors Carl Reiner, Mary Tyler Moore, Rose Marie and Larry Mathews from "The Dick Van Dyke Show" accept their Legend Award during the TV Land Awards 2003 at the Hollywood Palladium...Kevin Winter

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 7: Actress Mary Tyler Moore receives the Groundbreaking Show Award on stage at the 2nd Annual TV Land Awards held on March 7, 2004 at The Hollywood Palladium, in Hollywood, California. (Photo...

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 7: Actress Mary Tyler Moore receives the Groundbreaking Show Award on stage at the 2nd Annual TV Land Awards held on March 7, 2004 at The Hollywood Palladium, in Hollywood, California. (Photo...Kevin Winter

SANTA MONICA, CA - MARCH 19: Actress Mary Tyler Moore presents onstage at the 2006 TV Land Awards at the Barker Hangar on March 19, 2006 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CA - MARCH 19: Actress Mary Tyler Moore presents onstage at the 2006 TV Land Awards at the Barker Hangar on March 19, 2006 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)Getty Images

NEW YORK - JULY 11: Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends the 11th Annual Broadway Barks in Shubert Theatre on July 11, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - JULY 11: Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends the 11th Annual Broadway Barks in Shubert Theatre on July 11, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)Astrid Stawiarz

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Dick Van Dyke (L) presents the Life Achievement Award to actress Mary Tyler Moore onstage during the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January...

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Dick Van Dyke (L) presents the Life Achievement Award to actress Mary Tyler Moore onstage during the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January...Kevin Winter

Mary Tyler Moore, Valerie Harper & Betty White Back Together - Katie Couric visits the set of "Hot in Cleveland" for an exclusive reunion with the cast members of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," which made TV history...

Mary Tyler Moore, Valerie Harper & Betty White Back Together - Katie Couric visits the set of "Hot in Cleveland" for an exclusive reunion with the cast members of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," which made TV history...Rick Rowell

Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

James Hand performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.

James Hand performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

James Hand performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.

James Hand performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

James Hand performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.

James Hand performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

James Hand performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.

James Hand performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

James Hand performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.

James Hand performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

James Hand performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.

James Hand performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

James Hand performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.

James Hand performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

James Hand performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.

James Hand performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

James Hand performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.

James Hand performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

James Hand performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.

James Hand performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

James Hand performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.

James Hand performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Tele Novella performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.

Tele Novella performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Tele Novella performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.

Tele Novella performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Tele Novella performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.

Tele Novella performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Tele Novella performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.

Tele Novella performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Tele Novella performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.

Tele Novella performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Tele Novella performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.

Tele Novella performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Tele Novella performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.

Tele Novella performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Tele Novella performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.

Tele Novella performs at ABGB for the KUTX Winter Jam onSaturday January 21, 2017.Bret Brookshire/Bret Brookshire / for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Robert Hein/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.

Austin, TX - Bill Maher performs at ACL Live on January 21, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

Rendering of Adare Manor, reopening in September following a multi-million dollar renovation. Contributed by Adare Manor

Rendering of Adare Manor, reopening in September following a multi-million dollar renovation. Contributed by Adare ManorContributed by Adare Manor

The Dunraven Stateroom at Adare Manor. Contributed by Adare Manor

The Dunraven Stateroom at Adare Manor. Contributed by Adare ManorContributed by Adare Manor

Rendering of Adare Manor, reopening in September following a multi-million dollar renovation. Contributed by Adare Manor

Rendering of Adare Manor, reopening in September following a multi-million dollar renovation. Contributed by Adare ManorContributed by Adare Manor

Afternoon tea will be served in an elegant, wood-timbered room when Adare Manor reopens in September. Contributed by Adare Manor

Afternoon tea will be served in an elegant, wood-timbered room when Adare Manor reopens in September. Contributed by Adare ManorContributed by Adare Manor

Rendering of the Heritage Suite at Alila Fort Bishangarh. Contributed by Alila Fort Bishangarh

Rendering of the Heritage Suite at Alila Fort Bishangarh. Contributed by Alila Fort BishangarhContributed by Alila Fort Bishan

Alila Fort Bishangarh overlooks the countryside in Jaipur, India. Contributed by Alila Fort Bishangarh

Alila Fort Bishangarh overlooks the countryside in Jaipur, India. Contributed by Alila Fort BishangarhContributed by Alila Fort Bishan

Alila Fort Bishangarh overlooks the countryside in Jaipur, India. Contributed by Alila Fort Bishangarh

Alila Fort Bishangarh overlooks the countryside in Jaipur, India. Contributed by Alila Fort BishangarhContributed by Alila Fort Bishan

An artist's rendering of the Palace Hotel at Switzerland's B rgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne. Contributed by B rgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne

An artist's rendering of the Palace Hotel at Switzerland's B rgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne. Contributed by B rgenstock Resort Lake LucerneContributed by B rgenstock Resor

An aerial view of what Switzerland's B rgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne will look like upon completion. Contributed by B rgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne

An aerial view of what Switzerland's B rgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne will look like upon completion. Contributed by B rgenstock Resort Lake LucerneContributed by B rgenstock Resor

The lobby of The Duxton House at The Duxton Club, opening in Singapore in 2017. Contributed by The Duxton Club, a Luxury Collection Hotel.

The lobby of The Duxton House at The Duxton Club, opening in Singapore in 2017. Contributed by The Duxton Club, a Luxury Collection Hotel.Contributed by The Duxton Club,

A deluxe room at The Fontenay in Hamburg, Germany. Contributed by The Fontenay

A deluxe room at The Fontenay in Hamburg, Germany. Contributed by The FontenayContributed by The Fontenay

Exterior of The Fontenay, located alongside Hamburg, Germany's Alster Lake. Contributed by The Fontenay

Exterior of The Fontenay, located alongside Hamburg, Germany's Alster Lake. Contributed by The FontenayContributed by The Fontenay

Executive room at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square. Contributed by Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square

Executive room at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square. Contributed by Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity SquareContributed by Four Seasons Hote

Exterior of Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square. Contributed by Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square

Exterior of Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square. Contributed by Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity SquareContributed by Four Seasons Hote

The Lowell, one of Manhattan s classic hotels, boasts some of the only wood burning fireplaces left in the city. Courtesy of The Lowell

The Lowell, one of Manhattan s classic hotels, boasts some of the only wood burning fireplaces left in the city. Courtesy of The LowellCourtesy of The Lowell

Penthouse Suite Musician's Den at the DOUGLAS, opening in parq Vancouver. Contributed by the DOUGLAS, Autograph Collection Hotels

Penthouse Suite Musician's Den at the DOUGLAS, opening in parq Vancouver. Contributed by the DOUGLAS, Autograph Collection HotelsContributed by the DOUGLAS, Auto

The Presidential Bedroom at JW Marriott parq Vancouver. Contributed by Marriott International

The Presidential Bedroom at JW Marriott parq Vancouver. Contributed by Marriott InternationalContributed by Marriott Internat

Park Hyatt St. Kitts will open on Banana Beach this summer. Contributed by Park Hyatt St. Kitts

Park Hyatt St. Kitts will open on Banana Beach this summer. Contributed by Park Hyatt St. KittsContributed by Park Hyatt St. Ki

Park Suite at Park Hyatt St. Kitts. Contributed by Park Hyatt St. Kitts

Park Suite at Park Hyatt St. Kitts. Contributed by Park Hyatt St. KittsContributed by Park Hyatt St. Ki

Rooftop pool at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Contributed by the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Rooftop pool at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Contributed by the Waldorf Astoria Beverly HillsContributed by the Waldorf Astor

The Whitby New York will open in Manhattan in late February. Contributed by Firmdale Hotels

The Whitby New York will open in Manhattan in late February. Contributed by Firmdale HotelsContributed by Firmdale Hotels

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 deM atlaS performs during Atmosphere's Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 deM atlaS performs during Atmosphere's Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 deM atlaS performs during Atmosphere's Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 deM atlaS performs during Atmosphere's Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 deM atlaS performs during Atmosphere's Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 deM atlaS performs during Atmosphere's Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 deM atlaS performs during Atmosphere's Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 deM atlaS performs during Atmosphere's Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 deM atlaS performs during Atmosphere's Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 deM atlaS performs during Atmosphere's Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Brother Ali performs during Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Brother Ali performs during Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Brother Ali performs during Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Brother Ali performs during Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Brother Ali performs during Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Brother Ali performs during Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Brother Ali performs during Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Brother Ali performs during Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Brother Ali performs during Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Brother Ali performs during Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Brother Ali performs during Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Brother Ali performs during Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Brother Ali performs during Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Brother Ali performs during Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere performs during his Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere performs during his Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere performs during his Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere performs during his Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere performs during his Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere performs during his Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere performs during his Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere performs during his Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere performs during his Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere performs during his Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere performs during his Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere performs during his Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere performs during his Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere performs during his Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere performs during his Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere performs during his Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere's Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

01/20/2017 Atmosphere performs during his Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.

01/20/2017 Atmosphere performs during his Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour at Emo's in Austin.Kyser Lough

Special for the Austin American Statesman -- Matthew DiGioia and Dr. Jean Nelson show off their light up cowboy hats at the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort &...

Special for the Austin American Statesman -- Matthew DiGioia and Dr. Jean Nelson show off their light up cowboy hats at the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort &...Kevin Wolf/AP

Special for the Austin American Statesman -- Klein Oaks High School junior Reagan Gill, of Spring, Texas, dances at the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort & Convention...

Special for the Austin American Statesman -- Klein Oaks High School junior Reagan Gill, of Spring, Texas, dances at the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort & Convention...Kevin Wolf/AP

Special for the Austin American Statesman -- Greg Gordon dances with his wife, Niki Gordon, during the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in...

Special for the Austin American Statesman -- Greg Gordon dances with his wife, Niki Gordon, during the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in...Kevin Wolf/AP

Special for the Austin American Statesman -- Tom Broussard and Vanessa Holmes, both of Beaumont, Texas, pose for a photo at the entrance of the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord...

Special for the Austin American Statesman -- Tom Broussard and Vanessa Holmes, both of Beaumont, Texas, pose for a photo at the entrance of the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord...Kevin Wolf/AP

Special for the Austin American Statesman -- Trump bottle openers on display at the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Md., on...

Special for the Austin American Statesman -- Trump bottle openers on display at the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Md., on...Kevin Wolf/AP

Special for the Austin American Statesman -- Bruce Fogerty, of Dallas, and Farrah Cargile, of Dallas, are photographed at the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort...

Special for the Austin American Statesman -- Bruce Fogerty, of Dallas, and Farrah Cargile, of Dallas, are photographed at the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort...Kevin Wolf/AP

Special for the Austin American Statesman -- The Lil' Wranglers and Elite Wranglers, of College Station, Texas, perform at the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort...

Special for the Austin American Statesman -- The Lil' Wranglers and Elite Wranglers, of College Station, Texas, perform at the 2017 Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball at the The Gaylord National Resort...Kevin Wolf/AP

Charlotte Blakemore, 21, and Ryan Paylor, 33, from Austin, Texas, attend the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)

Charlotte Blakemore, 21, and Ryan Paylor, 33, from Austin, Texas, attend the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)Cassi Alexandra/TNS

Guests buy memorabilia during the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)

Guests buy memorabilia during the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)Cassi Alexandra/TNS

Guests pose with life-size cutout of President-elect Trump during the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)

Guests pose with life-size cutout of President-elect Trump during the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)Cassi Alexandra/TNS

Guests attend the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)

Guests attend the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)Cassi Alexandra/TNS

Guests attend the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)

Guests attend the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball in Oxon Hill, Md., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington D.C. (Cassi Alexandra/McClatchy/TNS)Cassi Alexandra/TNS

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...Mario Tama/Getty Images

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...Mario Tama/Getty Images

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...Mario Tama/Getty Images

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as 45th president of...

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as 45th president of...Mario Tama/Getty Images

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...Mario Tama/Getty Images

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...Mario Tama/Getty Images

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...Mario Tama/Getty Images

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers pose for a selfie at the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the...

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers pose for a selfie at the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the...Mario Tama/Getty Images

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...Mario Tama/Getty Images

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...Mario Tama/Getty Images

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: A reveler poses at the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: A reveler poses at the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...Mario Tama/Getty Images

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...Mario Tama/Getty Images

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...Mario Tama/Getty Images

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers (L) pose for an official photo at the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn...

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers (L) pose for an official photo at the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn...Mario Tama/Getty Images

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...Mario Tama/Getty Images

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers pose for an official photo at the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn...

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers pose for an official photo at the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn...Mario Tama/Getty Images

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - JANUARY 19: Revelers attend the Texas Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball on January 19, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president...Mario Tama/Getty Images

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.

Austin, TX - An evening with award-winning astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 18, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Workers prepare the stage in front of the Lincoln Memorial to be used in the presidential inauguration festivities for President elect Donald Trump as he prepares to take the reins of...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Workers prepare the stage in front of the Lincoln Memorial to be used in the presidential inauguration festivities for President elect Donald Trump as he prepares to take the reins of...Joe Raedle

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: A man walks among empty chairs during a rehearsal for Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration at the United States Capitol on Sunday January 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Matt...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: A man walks among empty chairs during a rehearsal for Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration at the United States Capitol on Sunday January 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Matt...The Washington Post

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Gregory Lowery stands in for President-Elect Donald Trump as he walks out onto the West Front of the U.S. Capitol during a dress rehersal for the presidential inguration...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Gregory Lowery stands in for President-Elect Donald Trump as he walks out onto the West Front of the U.S. Capitol during a dress rehersal for the presidential inguration...Chip Somodevilla

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Work is still being performed on the stage ahead of next week inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, on January 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. On January 20, 2017 President elect Donald Trump...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Work is still being performed on the stage ahead of next week inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, on January 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. On January 20, 2017 President elect Donald Trump...Mark Wilson

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: Portable restrooms near the U.S. Capitol building are seen with the companies name Don's Johns uncovered after some of the toilets had the name covered with tape to block the words on...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: Portable restrooms near the U.S. Capitol building are seen with the companies name Don's Johns uncovered after some of the toilets had the name covered with tape to block the words on...Joe Raedle

US Army Sergeant Major Greg Lowery(C-bottom) plays the role of President-elect Donald Trump in a rehearsal for the presidential inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 15, 2017. / AFP / SAUL LOEB...

US Army Sergeant Major Greg Lowery(C-bottom) plays the role of President-elect Donald Trump in a rehearsal for the presidential inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 15, 2017. / AFP / SAUL LOEB...SAUL LOEB

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: Sylvester Simmons, left, and Martin Andrada, right, of the Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard watch as members of the The President's Own United States Marine Band rehearse for Donald...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: Sylvester Simmons, left, and Martin Andrada, right, of the Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard watch as members of the The President's Own United States Marine Band rehearse for Donald...The Washington Post

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: A worker prepares for Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration at the United States Capitol during a rehearsal on Sunday January 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Matt McClain/The...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: A worker prepares for Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration at the United States Capitol during a rehearsal on Sunday January 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Matt McClain/The...The Washington Post

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: The U.S. Capitol is reflected in a water puddle on a chair as people rehearse for Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration at the United States Capitol on Sunday January 15, 2017 in...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: The U.S. Capitol is reflected in a water puddle on a chair as people rehearse for Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration at the United States Capitol on Sunday January 15, 2017 in...The Washington Post

Rows of chairs stretch across the lawn on the West side of the US Capitol with a view of the National Mall and the Washinghton Monument early on January 15, 2017 in Washington, DC five days ahead of the inauguration...

Rows of chairs stretch across the lawn on the West side of the US Capitol with a view of the National Mall and the Washinghton Monument early on January 15, 2017 in Washington, DC five days ahead of the inauguration...EVA HAMBACH

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

Austin, TX - JD & The Straight Shot performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - JD & The Straight Shot performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - JD & The Straight Shot performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - JD & The Straight Shot performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - JD & The Straight Shot performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - JD & The Straight Shot performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - JD & The Straight Shot performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - JD & The Straight Shot performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - JD & The Straight Shot performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - JD & The Straight Shot performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - JD & The Straight Shot performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - JD & The Straight Shot performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - JD & The Straight Shot performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - JD & The Straight Shot performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - JD & The Straight Shot performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - JD & The Straight Shot performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - JD & The Straight Shot performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - JD & The Straight Shot performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - JD & The Straight Shot performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - JD & The Straight Shot performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - JD & The Straight Shot performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - JD & The Straight Shot performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley, with special guest JD & The Straight Shot, performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman

A-list: Don Henley at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.

http://www.austin360.com/entertainment/list-don-henley-acl-live-the-moody-theater/uITNuQltYBRa3TwjXbSzsL/

Austin, TX - Don Henley performed in concert at ACL Live on January 14, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/Suzanne Cordeiro/For the American-Statesman