"Star Wars" Family Day at Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1.7.17

Aydan Courtney ,10, poses with Paul Trupia from the Jakku Temple group in the lobby of the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing...

Aydan Courtney ,10, poses with Paul Trupia from the Jakku Temple group in the lobby of the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing...Ricardo Brazziell

"Star Wars" Family Day at Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1.7.17

Carlos Pinto poses for a photo as he entertains Star Wars fans as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue...

Carlos Pinto poses for a photo as he entertains Star Wars fans as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue...Ricardo Brazziell

"Star Wars" Family Day at Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1.7.17

Leonard Chamberland poses for a photo with from left to right Hannah Morris,11 Stefanie Morris, 6, and Addison Morris 6, as he entertains Star Wars fans as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday...

Leonard Chamberland poses for a photo with from left to right Hannah Morris,11 Stefanie Morris, 6, and Addison Morris 6, as he entertains Star Wars fans as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday...Ricardo Brazziell

"Star Wars" Family Day at Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1.7.17

Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue One: A Star Wars story movie and to take photos with their favorite characters. RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN

Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue One: A Star Wars story movie and to take photos with their favorite characters. RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMANRicardo Brazziell

"Star Wars" Family Day at Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1.7.17

Aidan Wall 11, poses with his favorite characters from the movie Star Wars at the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue...

Aidan Wall 11, poses with his favorite characters from the movie Star Wars at the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue...Ricardo Brazziell

"Star Wars" Family Day at Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1.7.17

Star Wars fans take time out to write a small note to Carrie Fisher as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of...

Star Wars fans take time out to write a small note to Carrie Fisher as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of...Ricardo Brazziell

"Star Wars" Family Day at Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1.7.17

Matthew Ubias, 8, writes a write a small note to Carrie Fisher as he visits the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue...

Matthew Ubias, 8, writes a write a small note to Carrie Fisher as he visits the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue...Ricardo Brazziell

"Star Wars" Family Day at Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1.7.17

Leonard Chamberland poses for a photo as he entertains Star Wars fans as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of...

Leonard Chamberland poses for a photo as he entertains Star Wars fans as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of...Ricardo Brazziell

"Star Wars" Family Day at Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1.7.17

Kei Hoffmann makes her way to entertains Star Wars fans in the lobby as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of...

Kei Hoffmann makes her way to entertains Star Wars fans in the lobby as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of...Ricardo Brazziell

"Star Wars" Family Day at Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1.7.17

Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue One: A Star Wars story movie and to take photos with their favorite characters on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN

Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue One: A Star Wars story movie and to take photos with their favorite characters on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMANRicardo Brazziell

"Star Wars" Family Day at Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1.7.17

Leonard Chamberland poses for a photo as he entertains Star Wars fans as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of...

Leonard Chamberland poses for a photo as he entertains Star Wars fans as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of...Ricardo Brazziell

"Star Wars" Family Day at Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1.7.17

Rick Cox poses for a photo as he entertains Star Wars fans as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue One...

Rick Cox poses for a photo as he entertains Star Wars fans as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue One...Ricardo Brazziell

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - Keeper performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - Keeper performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - Keeper performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - Keeper performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - Keeper performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - Keeper performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - Keeper performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - Keeper performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - Keeper performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - Keeper performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - Keeper performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - Keeper performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - Keeper performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - Keeper performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - Keeper performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - Keeper performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - Keeper performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - Keeper performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - Keeper performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - Keeper performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo's, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo’s, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH, with special guest Keeper, performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Mutemath at Emo’s, 01.07.17

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.

AUSTIN, TX - MUTEMATH performed in concert for RTX 2017 at Emo's on January 7, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

A-List: Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions at the Long Center, 01.07.17

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.

The Long Center presents Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at The Long Center in Austin on Jan. 7, 2017.Scott Moore/For American-Statesman

Star Wars Fan Day at the Bob Bullock Museum, 01.07.17

Aidan Wall 11, poses with his favorite characters from the movie Star Wars at the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue...

Aidan Wall 11, poses with his favorite characters from the movie Star Wars at the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue...Ricardo Brazziell

Star Wars Fan Day at the Bob Bullock Museum, 01.07.17

Aydan Courtney ,10, poses with Paul Trupia from the Jakku Temple group in the lobby of the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing...

Aydan Courtney ,10, poses with Paul Trupia from the Jakku Temple group in the lobby of the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing...Ricardo Brazziell

Star Wars Fan Day at the Bob Bullock Museum, 01.07.17

USE THIS PHOTO Leonard Chamberland poses for a photo with from left to right Hannah Morris,11 Stefanie Morris, 6, and Addison Morris 6, as he entertains Star Wars fans as they visit the Bullock Texas State...

USE THIS PHOTO Leonard Chamberland poses for a photo with from left to right Hannah Morris,11 Stefanie Morris, 6, and Addison Morris 6, as he entertains Star Wars fans as they visit the Bullock Texas State...Ricardo Brazziell

Star Wars Fan Day at the Bob Bullock Museum, 01.07.17

Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue One: A Star Wars story movie and to take photos with their favorite characters. RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN

Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue One: A Star Wars story movie and to take photos with their favorite characters. RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMANRicardo Brazziell

Star Wars Fan Day at the Bob Bullock Museum, 01.07.17

Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue One: A Star Wars story movie and to take photos with their favorite characters. RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN

Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue One: A Star Wars story movie and to take photos with their favorite characters. RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMANRicardo Brazziell

Star Wars Fan Day at the Bob Bullock Museum, 01.07.17

Matthew Ubias, 8, writes a write a small note to Carrie Fisher as he visits the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue...

Matthew Ubias, 8, writes a write a small note to Carrie Fisher as he visits the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue...Ricardo Brazziell

Star Wars Fan Day at the Bob Bullock Museum, 01.07.17

Leonard Chamberland poses for a photo as he entertains Star Wars fans as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of...

Leonard Chamberland poses for a photo as he entertains Star Wars fans as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of...Ricardo Brazziell

Star Wars Fan Day at the Bob Bullock Museum, 01.07.17

Kei Hoffmann makes her way to entertains Star Wars fans in the lobby as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of...

Kei Hoffmann makes her way to entertains Star Wars fans in the lobby as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of...Ricardo Brazziell

Star Wars Fan Day at the Bob Bullock Museum, 01.07.17

Kei Hoffmann makes her way to entertains Star Wars fans in the lobby as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of...

Kei Hoffmann makes her way to entertains Star Wars fans in the lobby as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of...Ricardo Brazziell

Star Wars Fan Day at the Bob Bullock Museum, 01.07.17

Star Wars fans take time out to write a small note to Carrie Fisher as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of...

Star Wars fans take time out to write a small note to Carrie Fisher as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of...Ricardo Brazziell

Star Wars Fan Day at the Bob Bullock Museum, 01.07.17

Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue One: A Star Wars story movie and to take photos with their favorite characters on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN

Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue One: A Star Wars story movie and to take photos with their favorite characters on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMANRicardo Brazziell

Star Wars Fan Day at the Bob Bullock Museum, 01.07.17

Leonard Chamberland poses for a photo as he entertains Star Wars fans as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of...

Leonard Chamberland poses for a photo as he entertains Star Wars fans as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of...Ricardo Brazziell

Star Wars Fan Day at the Bob Bullock Museum, 01.07.17

Aidan Wall 11, poses with his favorite characters from the movie Star Wars at the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue...

Aidan Wall 11, poses with his favorite characters from the movie Star Wars at the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue...Ricardo Brazziell

Star Wars Fan Day at the Bob Bullock Museum, 01.07.17

Rick Cox poses for a photo as he entertains Star Wars fans as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue One...

Rick Cox poses for a photo as he entertains Star Wars fans as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue One...Ricardo Brazziell

Star Wars Fan Day at the Bob Bullock Museum, 01.07.17

Carlos Pinto poses for a photo as he entertains Star Wars fans as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue...

Carlos Pinto poses for a photo as he entertains Star Wars fans as they visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Many Star Wars fans gathered at the museum for the viewing of Rogue...Ricardo Brazziell

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

A-List Photos: Free Week Friday at Mohawk, 01.06.17

Austin’s New Year’s Eve at Auditorium Shores, 12.31.16

Tameca Jones performs on the Lake Stage as people make their way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky...

Tameca Jones performs on the Lake Stage as people make their way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky...Ricardo Brazziell

Austin’s New Year’s Eve at Auditorium Shores, 12.31.16

Chad Rittenberry performs for people as people make their way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky Candy...

Chad Rittenberry performs for people as people make their way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky Candy...Ricardo Brazziell

Austin’s New Year’s Eve at Auditorium Shores, 12.31.16

Eric Summers performs for people as people make their way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky Candy...

Eric Summers performs for people as people make their way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky Candy...Ricardo Brazziell

Austin’s New Year’s Eve at Auditorium Shores, 12.31.16

Jackie Venson performs on the Oak Stage as people make their way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky...

Jackie Venson performs on the Oak Stage as people make their way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky...Ricardo Brazziell

Austin’s New Year’s Eve at Auditorium Shores, 12.31.16

Tameca Jones performs on the Lake Stage as people make their way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky...

Tameca Jones performs on the Lake Stage as people make their way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky...Ricardo Brazziell

Austin’s New Year’s Eve at Auditorium Shores, 12.31.16

Fans look on as Tameca Jones performs on the Lake Stage at the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky Candy during...

Fans look on as Tameca Jones performs on the Lake Stage at the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky Candy during...Ricardo Brazziell

Austin’s New Year’s Eve at Auditorium Shores, 12.31.16

Chad Rittenberry performs for people as they make their way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky candy...

Chad Rittenberry performs for people as they make their way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky candy...Ricardo Brazziell

Austin’s New Year’s Eve at Auditorium Shores, 12.31.16

Chad Rittenberry performs for people as they make their way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky during...

Chad Rittenberry performs for people as they make their way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky during...Ricardo Brazziell

Austin’s New Year’s Eve at Auditorium Shores, 12.31.16

Jackie Venson performs on the Oak Stage as they make their way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky during...

Jackie Venson performs on the Oak Stage as they make their way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky during...Ricardo Brazziell

Austin’s New Year’s Eve at Auditorium Shores, 12.31.16

Evelyn Eaton, 13 performs near the Oak Stage as people make their way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from...

Evelyn Eaton, 13 performs near the Oak Stage as people make their way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from...Ricardo Brazziell

Austin’s New Year’s Eve at Auditorium Shores, 12.31.16

Kids play as people way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky Candy during the event. RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN

Kids play as people way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky Candy during the event. RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMANRicardo Brazziell

Austin’s New Year’s Eve at Auditorium Shores, 12.31.16

Eric Summers performs for Kelli Eastman and her son Teddy, 1, as people make their way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special...

Eric Summers performs for Kelli Eastman and her son Teddy, 1, as people make their way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special...Ricardo Brazziell

Austin’s New Year’s Eve at Auditorium Shores, 12.31.16

Tameca Jones performs on the Lake Stage as people make their way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky...

Tameca Jones performs on the Lake Stage as people make their way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky...Ricardo Brazziell

Austin’s New Year’s Eve at Auditorium Shores, 12.31.16

Kids play on a fire truck as people way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky Candy during the event...

Kids play on a fire truck as people way into the Vic Mathias Shores on New Years eve Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. People had the chance to enjoy music, art, and special performances from Sky Candy during the event...Ricardo Brazziell

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.

Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Singe-songwriter Ryan Bingham perfored aduring the Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Singe-songwriter Ryan Bingham perfored aduring the Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Singe-songwriter Ryan Bingham perfored aduring the Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Singe-songwriter Ryan Bingham perfored aduring the Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Singe-songwriter Ryan Bingham perfored aduring the Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Singe-songwriter Ryan Bingham perfored aduring the Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Singe-songwriter Ryan Bingham perfored aduring the Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Singe-songwriter Ryan Bingham perfored aduring the Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Singe-songwriter Ryan Bingham perfored aduring the Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Singe-songwriter Ryan Bingham perfored aduring the Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Singe-songwriter Ryan Bingham perfored aduring the Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Singe-songwriter Ryan Bingham perfored aduring the Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Singe-songwriter Ryan Bingham perfored aduring the Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Singe-songwriter Ryan Bingham perfored aduring the Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Guitarist Jesse Dayon and Singe-songwriter Ryan Bingham perfored aduring the Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Guitarist Jesse Dayon and Singe-songwriter Ryan Bingham perfored aduring the Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Singe-songwriter Ryan Bingham perfored aduring the Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Singe-songwriter Ryan Bingham perfored aduring the Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Singe-songwriter Ryan Bingham perfored aduring the Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Singe-songwriter Ryan Bingham perfored aduring the Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Singe-songwriter Ryan Bingham perfored aduring the Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Singe-songwriter Ryan Bingham perfored aduring the Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

A-List: Willie Nelson & Family New Year Celebration at ACL Live, 12.29.16

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.

Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

Nola McJunkins, 7 left, and Isabella Fisher, 8, participate in a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday...

Nola McJunkins, 7 left, and Isabella Fisher, 8, participate in a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

Lucy Sweeney, 5, on the shoulders Kevin Sweeney smiles for the camera during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South...

Lucy Sweeney, 5, on the shoulders Kevin Sweeney smiles for the camera during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

Mei Space, 7 dressed as Princess Leia, inspects a R2-D2 remote controlled robot during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse...

Mei Space, 7 dressed as Princess Leia, inspects a R2-D2 remote controlled robot during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

A gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for AMERICAN-STATESMAN)

A gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for AMERICAN-STATESMAN)Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

A Storm Trooper from the Star Garrison 501st Legion club engages in a lightsaber battle during gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo...

A Storm Trooper from the Star Garrison 501st Legion club engages in a lightsaber battle during gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

A Storm Trooper from the Star Garrison 501st Legion club attends a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday...

A Storm Trooper from the Star Garrison 501st Legion club attends a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

Jedi Knight Josh Powers attends a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman...

Jedi Knight Josh Powers attends a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

Jenni Wieland, with the Dead Music Capital Band, plays a solo performance of "Leia's Theme" from the movie Star Wars during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer...

Jenni Wieland, with the Dead Music Capital Band, plays a solo performance of "Leia's Theme" from the movie Star Wars during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

A gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for AMERICAN-STATESMAN)

A gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for AMERICAN-STATESMAN)Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

Storm Trooper Brian Anderson, from the Star Garrison 501st Legion club, attends a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South...

Storm Trooper Brian Anderson, from the Star Garrison 501st Legion club, attends a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

Mei Space, 7, attends a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for...

Mei Space, 7, attends a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

A R2-D2 remote control model shows off during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016...

A R2-D2 remote control model shows off during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

A lightsaber battle ensues during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen...

A lightsaber battle ensues during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

A gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for AMERICAN-STATESMAN)

A gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for AMERICAN-STATESMAN)Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

Krystal Karim, left, and Austin Lancaster participate in a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec...

Krystal Karim, left, and Austin Lancaster participate in a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

A memorial to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for AMERICAN-STATESMAN)

A memorial to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for AMERICAN-STATESMAN)Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

Harrison Martin, 5, inspects a memorial to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for AMERICAN-STATESMAN)

Harrison Martin, 5, inspects a memorial to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for AMERICAN-STATESMAN)Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

Storm Trooper Brian Anderson defends himself in a lightsaber battle during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South...

Storm Trooper Brian Anderson defends himself in a lightsaber battle during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

A remote controlled R2-D2 robot stands with Storm Troopers from the Star Garrison 501st Legion club during gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher...

A remote controlled R2-D2 robot stands with Storm Troopers from the Star Garrison 501st Legion club during gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

Krystal Karim holds her lightsaber during gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen...

Krystal Karim holds her lightsaber during gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

A gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for AMERICAN-STATESMAN)

A gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for AMERICAN-STATESMAN)Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

Amerin Calvio, 5, with brother Aedie Calvio, 8, gets a high-five from a Storm Trooper during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo...

Amerin Calvio, 5, with brother Aedie Calvio, 8, gets a high-five from a Storm Trooper during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

Julian Gonzalez, 6 at left, battles Amerin Calvio, 5, with brother Aedie Calvio, 8, during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse...

Julian Gonzalez, 6 at left, battles Amerin Calvio, 5, with brother Aedie Calvio, 8, during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil at Drafthouse, 12.28.16

A gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for AMERICAN-STATESMAN)

A gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for AMERICAN-STATESMAN)Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman

Top Austin HomeAway rental properties

RENTAL 1: This three-bedroom, three-bath property in the Galindo neighborhood sleeps up to eight people. Located two miles from downtown, the average cost is $889 a night. The property rental number is 4149067....

RENTAL 1: This three-bedroom, three-bath property in the Galindo neighborhood sleeps up to eight people. Located two miles from downtown, the average cost is $889 a night. The property rental number is 4149067....Courtesy of HomeAway.com

Top Austin HomeAway rental properties

RENTAL 1: A pool with beachfront entry, waterfall, grotto and weeping wall are just some of the features at this property, which is one of the most popular HomeAway rentals in Austin. The property rental number...

RENTAL 1: A pool with beachfront entry, waterfall, grotto and weeping wall are just some of the features at this property, which is one of the most popular HomeAway rentals in Austin. The property rental number...Courtesy of HomeAway.com

Top Austin HomeAway rental properties

RENTAL 2: Walk to the restaurants along Barton Springs Road from this five-bedroom, five-bath home near Zilker Park. The average cost per night is $1,375. The property rental number is 3787174. Courtesy of HomeAway...

RENTAL 2: Walk to the restaurants along Barton Springs Road from this five-bedroom, five-bath home near Zilker Park. The average cost per night is $1,375. The property rental number is 3787174. Courtesy of HomeAway...Courtesy of HomeAway.com

Top Austin HomeAway rental properties

RENTAL 2: A gourmet outdoor kitchen and a pool are just some components of the backyard oasis at this Barton Hill property. The rental number is 3787174. Courtesy of HomeAway.com

RENTAL 2: A gourmet outdoor kitchen and a pool are just some components of the backyard oasis at this Barton Hill property. The rental number is 3787174. Courtesy of HomeAway.comCourtesy of HomeAway.com

Top Austin HomeAway rental properties

RENTAL 3: The design of this "Boho Chic" property in East Austin was loosely inspired by '70s glam and features "loungey furniture," accents of gold and re-colorized vintage turkish carpets. The rental number is...

RENTAL 3: The design of this "Boho Chic" property in East Austin was loosely inspired by '70s glam and features "loungey furniture," accents of gold and re-colorized vintage turkish carpets. The rental number is...Courtesy of HomeAway.com

Top Austin HomeAway rental properties

RENTAL 3: This four-bedroom, four-bath home averages $925 per night and includes a relaxing patio. The rental number is 4067795. Courtesy of HomeAway.com

RENTAL 3: This four-bedroom, four-bath home averages $925 per night and includes a relaxing patio. The rental number is 4067795. Courtesy of HomeAway.comCourtesy of HomeAway.com

Top Austin HomeAway rental properties

RENTAL 4: This downtown property comes with views of the Austin skyline. The rental number is 3634558. Courtesy of HomeAway.com

RENTAL 4: This downtown property comes with views of the Austin skyline. The rental number is 3634558. Courtesy of HomeAway.comCourtesy of HomeAway.com

Top Austin HomeAway rental properties

RENTAL 4: Got nightlife on your mind? This two-bedroom, two-bath loft located downtown on Sixth Street should do the trick. It averages $363 per night. The rental number is 3634558. Courtesy of HomeAway.com

RENTAL 4: Got nightlife on your mind? This two-bedroom, two-bath loft located downtown on Sixth Street should do the trick. It averages $363 per night. The rental number is 3634558. Courtesy of HomeAway.comCourtesy of HomeAway.com

Top Austin HomeAway rental properties

RENTAL 5: If South Congress is calling, consider this treehouse studio, which is encircled by large oak trees, overlooks the neighborhood rooftops and is only a block from the popular shopping and entertainment...

RENTAL 5: If South Congress is calling, consider this treehouse studio, which is encircled by large oak trees, overlooks the neighborhood rooftops and is only a block from the popular shopping and entertainment...Courtesy of HomeAway.com

Top Austin HomeAway rental properties

RENTAL 5: Natural light is one of the features of this treehouse studio near South Congress Avenue. The rental number is 587675vb. Courtesy of HomeAway.com

RENTAL 5: Natural light is one of the features of this treehouse studio near South Congress Avenue. The rental number is 587675vb. Courtesy of HomeAway.comCourtesy of HomeAway.com

Top Austin HomeAway rental properties

RENTAL 6: If you've always wanted to sleep in a piece of history, here's your chance. This self-described "art deco treasure" in Old West Austin is one of Austin's historic landmarks and includes everything from...

RENTAL 6: If you've always wanted to sleep in a piece of history, here's your chance. This self-described "art deco treasure" in Old West Austin is one of Austin's historic landmarks and includes everything from...Courtesy of HomeAway.com

Top Austin HomeAway rental properties

RENTAL 6: The media room at this property in Old West Austin was once a bomb shelter. The rental number is 752903vb. Courtesy of HomeAway.com

RENTAL 6: The media room at this property in Old West Austin was once a bomb shelter. The rental number is 752903vb. Courtesy of HomeAway.comCourtesy of HomeAway.com

Top Austin HomeAway rental properties

RENTAL 7: This three-bedroom, two-bath Clarksville property includes a large outdoor lawn and pool area. It averages $999 a night. The rental number is 4332990. Courtesy of HomeAway.com

RENTAL 7: This three-bedroom, two-bath Clarksville property includes a large outdoor lawn and pool area. It averages $999 a night. The rental number is 4332990. Courtesy of HomeAway.comCourtesy of HomeAway.com

Top Austin HomeAway rental properties

RENTAL 7: You can sleep up to eight people at this Clarksville property. The rental number is 4332990. Courtesy of HomeAway.com

RENTAL 7: You can sleep up to eight people at this Clarksville property. The rental number is 4332990. Courtesy of HomeAway.comCourtesy of HomeAway.com

Top Austin HomeAway rental properties

RENTAL 8: An art studio, study and master suite with bubble tub are just some of the features at this Lake Austin property that sleeps five. It averages $656 per night. The rental number is 768798vb. Courtesy of...

RENTAL 8: An art studio, study and master suite with bubble tub are just some of the features at this Lake Austin property that sleeps five. It averages $656 per night. The rental number is 768798vb. Courtesy of...Courtesy of HomeAway.com

Top Austin HomeAway rental properties

RENTAL 8: The downstairs study at this Lake Austin home includes a daybed. The rental number is 768798vb. Courtesy of HomeAway.com

RENTAL 8: The downstairs study at this Lake Austin home includes a daybed. The rental number is 768798vb. Courtesy of HomeAway.comCourtesy of HomeAway.com

Top Austin HomeAway rental properties

RENTAL 9: A swimming pool, hot tub and outdoor shower are part of the package at this Westlake home that sleeps nine. It averages $2,618 per night. The rental number is 4305492. Courtesy of HomeAway.com

RENTAL 9: A swimming pool, hot tub and outdoor shower are part of the package at this Westlake home that sleeps nine. It averages $2,618 per night. The rental number is 4305492. Courtesy of HomeAway.comCourtesy of HomeAway.com

Top Austin HomeAway rental properties

RENTAL 9: Guests at this four-bedroom Westlake home have access to a piano, foosball table and air hockey table. The rental number is 4305492. Courtesy of HomeAway.com

RENTAL 9: Guests at this four-bedroom Westlake home have access to a piano, foosball table and air hockey table. The rental number is 4305492. Courtesy of HomeAway.comCourtesy of HomeAway.com

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman

A-List: Tinnarose at Hotel Vegas, 12.22.16

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.

12/22/2016 Tinnarose w/ Shivery Shakes, Roses, Tres Out at Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas.Kyser Lough/for American-Statesman