Say ‘I love you’ with these Valentine’s Day treats

Once February hits, it seems like everything in dipped in chocolate. Chocolate-covered strawberries or cherries, chocolate roses, truffles galore — Valentine’s Day is all about the sweet stuff, both in our hearts...

Once February hits, it seems like everything in dipped in chocolate. Chocolate-covered strawberries or cherries, chocolate roses, truffles galore — Valentine’s Day is all about the sweet stuff, both in our hearts...Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman

Say ‘I love you’ with these Valentine’s Day treats

Sometimes, it's best to stick with tradition: If all these wild and wacky treats are just too much for your valentine, that holiday classic - a box of assorted chocolates - might be what makes them feel loved (Target...

Sometimes, it's best to stick with tradition: If all these wild and wacky treats are just too much for your valentine, that holiday classic - a box of assorted chocolates - might be what makes them feel loved (Target...Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman

Say ‘I love you’ with these Valentine’s Day treats

Lover's choice: Looking for candy they've never seen before? Try cupid corn (Central Market bulk bins, $3.99 per pound), raspberry pink gummy kittens (Central Market, $3.19) or Texas-themed chocolates (Lammes Candies...

Lover's choice: Looking for candy they've never seen before? Try cupid corn (Central Market bulk bins, $3.99 per pound), raspberry pink gummy kittens (Central Market, $3.19) or Texas-themed chocolates (Lammes Candies...Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman

Say ‘I love you’ with these Valentine’s Day treats

Love is a game: You might score some points with the gamer in your life if you wrap up this blue raspberry gummy candy remote (Target, $7.99). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMAN

Love is a game: You might score some points with the gamer in your life if you wrap up this blue raspberry gummy candy remote (Target, $7.99). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMANRalph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman

Say ‘I love you’ with these Valentine’s Day treats

Baked with love: Decorated cookies will give your valentine a true taste of Keep Austin Weird (Quack's Bakery, $1-$4.50, designs vary). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMAN

Baked with love: Decorated cookies will give your valentine a true taste of Keep Austin Weird (Quack's Bakery, $1-$4.50, designs vary). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMANRalph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman

Say ‘I love you’ with these Valentine’s Day treats

A toast to love: Get the taste of a glass of bubbly without the hangover with these white chocolate-covered strawberry Champagne truffles (Trader Joe's, $4.49). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMAN

A toast to love: Get the taste of a glass of bubbly without the hangover with these white chocolate-covered strawberry Champagne truffles (Trader Joe's, $4.49). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMANRalph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman

Say ‘I love you’ with these Valentine’s Day treats

Spice things up: If your valentine likes it hot, chili-flavored milk and dark chocolates will fire up the holiday. The collection features milk chocolate guajillo, jalapeño ganache, chili lime and habanero milk...

Spice things up: If your valentine likes it hot, chili-flavored milk and dark chocolates will fire up the holiday. The collection features milk chocolate guajillo, jalapeño ganache, chili lime and habanero milk...Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman

Say ‘I love you’ with these Valentine’s Day treats

Go wild for your sweetie who doesn't like sweets: A traditional heart-shaped box is filled not with chocolate but with beef jerky (Target, $4.99). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMAN

Go wild for your sweetie who doesn't like sweets: A traditional heart-shaped box is filled not with chocolate but with beef jerky (Target, $4.99). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMANRalph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman

Say ‘I love you’ with these Valentine’s Day treats

Say it with flowers: Roses and chocolate are Valentine's Day standbys. Take that tradition to an exotic level with cardamom-rose caramels from luxury chocolate-maker Vosges. Other available flavors include pink...

Say it with flowers: Roses and chocolate are Valentine's Day standbys. Take that tradition to an exotic level with cardamom-rose caramels from luxury chocolate-maker Vosges. Other available flavors include pink...Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman

Say ‘I love you’ with these Valentine’s Day treats

Won't you Bevo my valentine?: A box of chocolate pecan caramel chews gets some Longhorn love (Lammes Candies, $9.10). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMAN

Won't you Bevo my valentine?: A box of chocolate pecan caramel chews gets some Longhorn love (Lammes Candies, $9.10). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMANRalph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman

Say ‘I love you’ with these Valentine’s Day treats

Modern love: Your meme-worthy valentine might appreciate some Emoticon Conversation Hearts (H-E-B, 59 cents) or a tin of mints featuring Grumpy Cat (Central Market, $2.99). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMAN

Modern love: Your meme-worthy valentine might appreciate some Emoticon Conversation Hearts (H-E-B, 59 cents) or a tin of mints featuring Grumpy Cat (Central Market, $2.99). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMANRalph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman

Say ‘I love you’ with these Valentine’s Day treats

The Force is with you, valentine: Nothing says love like ... Kylo Ren? Here, the "Star Wars" baddie dispenses candy and such lines as "Together, we will destroy the resistance, and the last Jedi," which almost sounds...

The Force is with you, valentine: Nothing says love like ... Kylo Ren? Here, the "Star Wars" baddie dispenses candy and such lines as "Together, we will destroy the resistance, and the last Jedi," which almost sounds...Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman

Say ‘I love you’ with these Valentine’s Day treats

Stylish snack: Got a fashionista valentine? Try this tiny purse with a gummy lipstick inside (Walgreens, $3.49). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMAN

Stylish snack: Got a fashionista valentine? Try this tiny purse with a gummy lipstick inside (Walgreens, $3.49). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMANRalph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman

Say ‘I love you’ with these Valentine’s Day treats

Someday, my prince will come: Gummy frogs are the perfect treat for your friend who is still looking for Prince Charming, or for the kids on your gift list (Central Market, $5.99). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMAN

Someday, my prince will come: Gummy frogs are the perfect treat for your friend who is still looking for Prince Charming, or for the kids on your gift list (Central Market, $5.99). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMANRalph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman

Say ‘I love you’ with these Valentine’s Day treats

A laugh for your love: Little monsters and irreverent adults will get a kick out of the Love Monster, which dispenses candy from its posterior (Walgreens, $2.99). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMAN

A laugh for your love: Little monsters and irreverent adults will get a kick out of the Love Monster, which dispenses candy from its posterior (Walgreens, $2.99). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMANRalph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman

Say ‘I love you’ with these Valentine’s Day treats

Smokin' hot: After your special Valentine's Day meal, pass out some chocolate candy cigars (Target, $4.99). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMAN

Smokin' hot: After your special Valentine's Day meal, pass out some chocolate candy cigars (Target, $4.99). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMANRalph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Rick Astley at Emo’s, 02.02.17

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.

Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 Nebu Kiniza opens for D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 Nebu Kiniza opens for D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 Nebu Kiniza opens for D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 Nebu Kiniza opens for D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 River Tiber opens for D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 River Tiber opens for D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 Nebu Kiniza opens for D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 Nebu Kiniza opens for D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 River Tiber opens for D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 River Tiber opens for D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. with openers River Tiber and Nebu Kiniza at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 River Tiber opens for D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 River Tiber opens for D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 River Tiber opens for D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 River Tiber opens for D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 Nebu Kiniza opens for D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 Nebu Kiniza opens for D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 Nebu Kiniza opens for D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 Nebu Kiniza opens for D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 Nebu Kiniza opens for D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 Nebu Kiniza opens for D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

A-List: D.R.A.M. at Grizzly Hall, 02.02.17

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.

02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough

PHOTOS: Eberly is a shining example of how Austin’s scene has lost its way

PHOTOS: Eberly is a shining example of how Austin’s scene has lost its way

PHOTOS: Eberly is a shining example of how Austin’s scene has lost its way

PHOTOS: Eberly is a shining example of how Austin’s scene has lost its way

PHOTOS: Eberly is a shining example of how Austin’s scene has lost its way

PHOTOS: Eberly is a shining example of how Austin’s scene has lost its way

PHOTOS: Eberly is a shining example of how Austin’s scene has lost its way

PHOTOS: Eberly is a shining example of how Austin’s scene has lost its way

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo and Magna Carda perform at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo and Magna Carda perform at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

A-List: Lizzo and Magna Carda at Antone’s, 02.01.17

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

Lizzo performs at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

It is one month to Texas Independence Day. To help you get fired up for Texas birthday No. 181, we've corralled 40 albums that go hand-in-hand with the Texas experience.

It is one month to Texas Independence Day. To help you get fired up for Texas birthday No. 181, we've corralled 40 albums that go hand-in-hand with the Texas experience.

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Shotgun Willie," Willie Nelson. The album that Willie came to Austin to make after a dispute with his record label has sold better here than anywhere else. — Jake Harris

"Shotgun Willie," Willie Nelson. The album that Willie came to Austin to make after a dispute with his record label has sold better here than anywhere else. — Jake Harris

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"West Texas Waltzes & Dust-Blown Tractor Tunes," Butch Hancock. No better musical picture of West Texas life has ever been painted than this debut album from the most prolific songwriter in legendary Lubbock band...

"West Texas Waltzes & Dust-Blown Tractor Tunes," Butch Hancock. No better musical picture of West Texas life has ever been painted than this debut album from the most prolific songwriter in legendary Lubbock band...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Selena," Selena. The debut album of the Tejano queen announced her talent and presence. — Jake Harris

"Selena," Selena. The debut album of the Tejano queen announced her talent and presence. — Jake Harris

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Rolling Stone From Texas," Don Walser. Raised out west, where he earned the nickname "Pavarotti of the Plains," Walser late-bloomed brightly in retirement in Austin, becoming a local hero before his death in 2006...

"Rolling Stone From Texas," Don Walser. Raised out west, where he earned the nickname "Pavarotti of the Plains," Walser late-bloomed brightly in retirement in Austin, becoming a local hero before his death in 2006...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"No. 2 Live Dinner," Robert Earl Keen. From the Corpus Christi Bay, all the way to Oklahoma's red dirt, this album spent the second half of the '90s in CD players of Texas music fans in general and the next...

"No. 2 Live Dinner," Robert Earl Keen. From the Corpus Christi Bay, all the way to Oklahoma's red dirt, this album spent the second half of the '90s in CD players of Texas music fans in general and the next...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"The Earth is Not a Cold Dead Place," Explosions In the Sky. Would "Friday Night Lights" (the movie or the TV show) be the same without this Austin post-rock quartet's soaring, epic music? Absolutely not. — Jake...

"The Earth is Not a Cold Dead Place," Explosions In the Sky. Would "Friday Night Lights" (the movie or the TV show) be the same without this Austin post-rock quartet's soaring, epic music? Absolutely not. — Jake...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Texas Law & Justice" Bill Neely. An early acolyte of legendary country pioneer Jimmie Rodgers, Neely, who was raised in north Texas but eventually ended up in Austin, played bluesy acoustic country-folk and wrote...

"Texas Law & Justice" Bill Neely. An early acolyte of legendary country pioneer Jimmie Rodgers, Neely, who was raised in north Texas but eventually ended up in Austin, played bluesy acoustic country-folk and wrote...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Hold My Beer, Vol. 1" and "Watch This, Vol. 2 (Live)", Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen. This double-album collaboration by two of the biggest live acts in 2000s Texas Country is the closest thing we have to a modern...

"Hold My Beer, Vol. 1" and "Watch This, Vol. 2 (Live)", Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen. This double-album collaboration by two of the biggest live acts in 2000s Texas Country is the closest thing we have to a modern...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Lone Star State of Mind," Nanci Griffith. The Austin native was at her creative and commercial peak when this album came out in the mid-1980s. She didn't write the title track, but its lyrics capture a feeling...

"Lone Star State of Mind," Nanci Griffith. The Austin native was at her creative and commercial peak when this album came out in the mid-1980s. She didn't write the title track, but its lyrics capture a feeling...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Greatest Hits," Waylon Jennings. Riding the outlaw country peak, this compilation swaggers through your collection in the dead of night and intimidates your other albums. — Dave Thomas

"Greatest Hits," Waylon Jennings. Riding the outlaw country peak, this compilation swaggers through your collection in the dead of night and intimidates your other albums. — Dave Thomas

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"RR7349," S U R V I V E. The Austin guys who helped score 2016 Netflix smash "Stranger Things" came back with some more electronic synth sounds that could have only come from a city with both I Luv Video and Switched...

"RR7349," S U R V I V E. The Austin guys who helped score 2016 Netflix smash "Stranger Things" came back with some more electronic synth sounds that could have only come from a city with both I Luv Video and Switched...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"The Underdog," Aaron Watson. The Texas troubador's 13th album is anything but an underdog tale, especially on the country charts — it hit No. 1 in 2015 without a record deal. And it blends in some traditional Texas...

"The Underdog," Aaron Watson. The Texas troubador's 13th album is anything but an underdog tale, especially on the country charts — it hit No. 1 in 2015 without a record deal. And it blends in some traditional Texas...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Texas in My Rear View Mirror," Mac Davis. Perhaps known as much for his acting roles in films such as "North Dallas Forty" as for his music, the Lubbock native struck a homeward-bound chord with this hit song and...

"Texas in My Rear View Mirror," Mac Davis. Perhaps known as much for his acting roles in films such as "North Dallas Forty" as for his music, the Lubbock native struck a homeward-bound chord with this hit song and...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"The Best of Flaco Jimenez," Flaco Jimenez. Most anything by the Tejano accordion master would apply, but this anthology, which kicks off with the classic "Ay Te Dejo en San Antonio," seems a fitting place to start...

"The Best of Flaco Jimenez," Flaco Jimenez. Most anything by the Tejano accordion master would apply, but this anthology, which kicks off with the classic "Ay Te Dejo en San Antonio," seems a fitting place to start...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"We Can't Be Stopped," Geto Boys. You may only know them from "Damn It Feels Good to be a Gangsta," but this album was heavily influenced by the attack on gangster rap in the late 80s/early 90s and features "Mind...

"We Can't Be Stopped," Geto Boys. You may only know them from "Damn It Feels Good to be a Gangsta," but this album was heavily influenced by the attack on gangster rap in the late 80s/early 90s and features "Mind...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Viva Terlingua!" Jerry Jeff Walker. The influence of this Luckenbach-recorded album on the Texas scene is probably incalculable, but let's start with this: some 40 years of singing "Up Against the Wall...

"Viva Terlingua!" Jerry Jeff Walker. The influence of this Luckenbach-recorded album on the Texas scene is probably incalculable, but let's start with this: some 40 years of singing "Up Against the Wall...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Tres Hombres," ZZ Top. What, you thought we weren't going to include anything from ZZ on this list? This is a North Texas (or any area of Texas) road trip staple. — Jake Harris

"Tres Hombres," ZZ Top. What, you thought we weren't going to include anything from ZZ on this list? This is a North Texas (or any area of Texas) road trip staple. — Jake Harris

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Trouble in Mind," Hayes Carll. The drunken poet from Houston waxes poetic about the search for meaning in women, whiskey and song. — Jake Harris

"Trouble in Mind," Hayes Carll. The drunken poet from Houston waxes poetic about the search for meaning in women, whiskey and song. — Jake Harris

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Legacy Collection, Vol. 1: Winds of Texas," Tim Henderson. Lesser-known than peers such as Butch Hancock and Townes Van Zandt — both of whom sung Henderson's praises — the late, longtime Austinite often set...

"Legacy Collection, Vol. 1: Winds of Texas," Tim Henderson. Lesser-known than peers such as Butch Hancock and Townes Van Zandt — both of whom sung Henderson's praises — the late, longtime Austinite often set...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Pure Country," George Strait. Anything from King George could've made this list, but this soundtrack features two No. 1 hits ("Heartland" and "I Cross My Heart") and the whole film was shot in Texas (mostly Maypearl...

"Pure Country," George Strait. Anything from King George could've made this list, but this soundtrack features two No. 1 hits ("Heartland" and "I Cross My Heart") and the whole film was shot in Texas (mostly Maypearl...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"And His Manzarene Dreams," Washington Phillips. Released just last year, with historical notation from former Statesman writer Michael Corcoran, this fascinating collection of late-1920s recordings documents the...

"And His Manzarene Dreams," Washington Phillips. Released just last year, with historical notation from former Statesman writer Michael Corcoran, this fascinating collection of late-1920s recordings documents the...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Old No. 1," Guy Clark. He spent most of his career in Nashville, but Guy Clark was clearly there to stand as a Texan beacon to other ex-pats. "Rita Ballou," "Texas 1947" and "Desperadoes Waiting for a Train"...

"Old No. 1," Guy Clark. He spent most of his career in Nashville, but Guy Clark was clearly there to stand as a Texan beacon to other ex-pats. "Rita Ballou," "Texas 1947" and "Desperadoes Waiting for a Train"...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"A Hangover You Don't Deserve," Bowling For Soup. Nobody could ignore "1985" "Almost" in the early aughts. But "Ohio (Come Back To Texas)" cemented the Wichita Falls rock group as firmly Texan to their non-Lone...

"A Hangover You Don't Deserve," Bowling For Soup. Nobody could ignore "1985" "Almost" in the early aughts. But "Ohio (Come Back To Texas)" cemented the Wichita Falls rock group as firmly Texan to their non-Lone...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"I'm Not the Devil," Cody Jinks. From a former Fort Worth thrash metal band member, the songs on this breakthrough EP from 2016 are full of Texas aphorisms and sentiments. — Jake Harris

"I'm Not the Devil," Cody Jinks. From a former Fort Worth thrash metal band member, the songs on this breakthrough EP from 2016 are full of Texas aphorisms and sentiments. — Jake Harris

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Texas Rock For Country Rollers," Sir Doug & the Texas Tornados. Doug Sahm's entire existence is pretty much a roadmap to the breadth of Texas traditional music. We'll offer up this one, which features his tribute...

"Texas Rock For Country Rollers," Sir Doug & the Texas Tornados. Doug Sahm's entire existence is pretty much a roadmap to the breadth of Texas traditional music. We'll offer up this one, which features his tribute...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Texas Flood," Stevie Ray Vaughan. Many reasons, but "Pride and Joy" is a national treasure. — Jake Harris

"Texas Flood," Stevie Ray Vaughan. Many reasons, but "Pride and Joy" is a national treasure. — Jake Harris

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Strait From the Heart," George Strait. In terms of album titles, "Does Fort Worth Cross Your Mind" might be a better fit, but ultimately Strait's second album seems more deeply Texan-steeped, with not only the...

"Strait From the Heart," George Strait. In terms of album titles, "Does Fort Worth Cross Your Mind" might be a better fit, but ultimately Strait's second album seems more deeply Texan-steeped, with not only the...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Live at the Old Quarter," Townes Van Zandt. Texas' most celebrated songwriter often weaved the line between magic and tragic. This live album catches him on a good day. — Dave Thomas

"Live at the Old Quarter," Townes Van Zandt. Texas' most celebrated songwriter often weaved the line between magic and tragic. This live album catches him on a good day. — Dave Thomas

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Three Days," Pat Green. Seen as the beginning of Green's "sellout" phase, this features his biggest hit to date (the title track) plus "Wave on Wave" and the highway ode ode to Austin, "Southbound 35." — Jake...

"Three Days," Pat Green. Seen as the beginning of Green's "sellout" phase, this features his biggest hit to date (the title track) plus "Wave on Wave" and the highway ode ode to Austin, "Southbound 35." — Jake...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Electriclarryland," Butthole Surfers. No discussion of Texas punk would be complete without the album that put Butthole Surfers on the map. — Jake Harris

"Electriclarryland," Butthole Surfers. No discussion of Texas punk would be complete without the album that put Butthole Surfers on the map. — Jake Harris

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Step Inside This House," Lyle Lovett. His own considerable songwriting contributions aside, Lovett's most Texas-centric career move was recording this double-album of tunes by Texas songwriters whose work left...

"Step Inside This House," Lyle Lovett. His own considerable songwriting contributions aside, Lovett's most Texas-centric career move was recording this double-album of tunes by Texas songwriters whose work left...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Willie and Family Live," Willie Nelson. Sure, I should have put "Red Headed Stranger," here because it's the historic and critically praised album. But listen to the opening chords of "Whiskey River" and...

"Willie and Family Live," Willie Nelson. Sure, I should have put "Red Headed Stranger," here because it's the historic and critically praised album. But listen to the opening chords of "Whiskey River" and...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Tramp on Your Street," Billy Joe Shaver. Famously proclaiming he would "live forever" through one of the songs on this album, this Texas outlaw's legend is the only thing that outmatches his creative output. —...

"Tramp on Your Street," Billy Joe Shaver. Famously proclaiming he would "live forever" through one of the songs on this album, this Texas outlaw's legend is the only thing that outmatches his creative output. —...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Los Lonely Boys," Los Lonely Boys. Arguably the biggest mainstream "Texican" rock and roll group. — Jake Harris

"Los Lonely Boys," Los Lonely Boys. Arguably the biggest mainstream "Texican" rock and roll group. — Jake Harris

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Lubbock (on Everything)," Terry Allen. A double-album diving deep into the heart of the Panhandle's influence on the sculptor/songwriter/playwright, it stands nearly four decades later as arguably the landmark...

"Lubbock (on Everything)," Terry Allen. A double-album diving deep into the heart of the Panhandle's influence on the sculptor/songwriter/playwright, it stands nearly four decades later as arguably the landmark...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Loco Gringo's Lament," Ray Wylie Hubbard. Ray Wylie didn't emerge from the fog of the 1970s as the fully-fledged Texas blues guru of cool you know today. He got his feet under him with "Lost Train of...

"Loco Gringo's Lament," Ray Wylie Hubbard. Ray Wylie didn't emerge from the fog of the 1970s as the fully-fledged Texas blues guru of cool you know today. He got his feet under him with "Lost Train of...

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"The Sound of Revenge," Chamillionaire. "Ridin' Dirty" shot this Houston rapper to stardom and gave some more recognition to the Bayou City's rap scene. — Jake Harris

"The Sound of Revenge," Chamillionaire. "Ridin' Dirty" shot this Houston rapper to stardom and gave some more recognition to the Bayou City's rap scene. — Jake Harris

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

"Live at Liberty Lunch," Joe Ely. It ain't quite Johnny Cash at Emo's, but Ely so brilliantly captured what sounds like a hell of a night, that I'd probably trade a minor body part to have been there. — Dave Thomas

"Live at Liberty Lunch," Joe Ely. It ain't quite Johnny Cash at Emo's, but Ely so brilliantly captured what sounds like a hell of a night, that I'd probably trade a minor body part to have been there. — Dave Thomas

One month to Texas Independence Day: 40 essential Texas albums

Anything by Bob Wills. Seriously. Anything.

Anything by Bob Wills. Seriously. Anything.Associated Press

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

Robert Hein

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

A-List: Deerhunter at The Mohawk, 01.31.16

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Alexander Hamilpup is from Florida Little Dog Rescue. Embark testing showed he is a Siberian Husky/Pomeranian mix.

Alexander Hamilpup is from Florida Little Dog Rescue. Embark testing showed he is a Siberian Husky/Pomeranian mix.Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Slippers is from Illinois-based Help Save Pets. Embark’s test results show she is 50 percent Pomeranian. The rest of her heritage is a mix of small Poodle, Havanese and “Supermutt.” Slippers, surprisingly, has the...

Slippers is from Illinois-based Help Save Pets. Embark’s test results show she is 50 percent Pomeranian. The rest of her heritage is a mix of small Poodle, Havanese and “Supermutt.” Slippers, surprisingly, has the...Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Winter is from California-based Paw Works. She is a Staffordshire Terrier/Rottweiler/English Bulldog mix.

Winter is from California-based Paw Works. She is a Staffordshire Terrier/Rottweiler/English Bulldog mix. Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Parfait is from Florida Little Dog Resuce. Embark testing shes that she is a Yorkshire Terrier/Poodle mix.

Parfait is from Florida Little Dog Resuce. Embark testing shes that she is a Yorkshire Terrier/Poodle mix.Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Bizmark is from Iowa-based AHeinz57 animal rescue group. Embark results show he is 100 percent coonhound.

Bizmark is from Iowa-based AHeinz57 animal rescue group. Embark results show he is 100 percent coonhound.Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Puddles is from Florida Little Dog Rescue. Embark’s rest results show that she is a Cocker Spaniel/Shih Tzu mix.

Puddles is from Florida Little Dog Rescue. Embark’s rest results show that she is a Cocker Spaniel/Shih Tzu mix.Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Archimedes is from Virginia-based Green Dogs Unleashed. Embark’s test results show he is a mix of Labrador Retriever, Poodle, Chow Chow and “Supermutt.”

Archimedes is from Virginia-based Green Dogs Unleashed. Embark’s test results show he is a mix of Labrador Retriever, Poodle, Chow Chow and “Supermutt.” Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Buttons is from Florida Little Dog Rescue. Embark’s test results show that she is a Chihuahua/Pomeranian/Poodle mix.

Buttons is from Florida Little Dog Rescue. Embark’s test results show that she is a Chihuahua/Pomeranian/Poodle mix. Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Sully is from New Hampshire-based Humane Society Nashua. Embark’s test results show he is a mix of Staffordshire Terrier, Labrador Retriever, Brittany, Boxer and “Supermutt” breeds.

Sully is from New Hampshire-based Humane Society Nashua. Embark’s test results show he is a mix of Staffordshire Terrier, Labrador Retriever, Brittany, Boxer and “Supermutt” breeds.Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Wilma is from New Jersey-based New Life Animal Rescue. Embark’s test results show that she is a Pug/Maltese mix.

Wilma is from New Jersey-based New Life Animal Rescue. Embark’s test results show that she is a Pug/Maltese mix.Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Squirt is from Colorado-based Dumb Friends League. Embark test results show he is a 40 percent Chihuahua. The rest is his genetic heritage is a mix of Dachshund, Labrador Retriever, Boston Terrier, Rat Terrier and...

Squirt is from Colorado-based Dumb Friends League. Embark test results show he is a 40 percent Chihuahua. The rest is his genetic heritage is a mix of Dachshund, Labrador Retriever, Boston Terrier, Rat Terrier and...Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Max is from Pennsylvania-based Morris Animal Rescue. Embark test results show he is a Staffordshire Terrier.

Max is from Pennsylvania-based Morris Animal Rescue. Embark test results show he is a Staffordshire Terrier.Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Tucker is from the Tennessee-based Williamson County Animal Shelter. Embark’s test results show she is 87 percent Australian Shepherd with the rest being miniature Australian Shepherd.

Tucker is from the Tennessee-based Williamson County Animal Shelter. Embark’s test results show she is 87 percent Australian Shepherd with the rest being miniature Australian Shepherd.Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Rory is from Florida Little Dog Rescue and is having a bit of a bad hair day in this photo. Embark’s test results show he is a Shih Tzu/Chihuahua/Poodle mix.

Rory is from Florida Little Dog Rescue and is having a bit of a bad hair day in this photo. Embark’s test results show he is a Shih Tzu/Chihuahua/Poodle mix. Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Sable is from Ohio-based Animal Friends Humane Society. Embark’s test results show she is a mix of Siberian Husky, Labrador Retriever, German Shepherd, Boxer and “Supermutt.”

Sable is from Ohio-based Animal Friends Humane Society. Embark’s test results show she is a mix of Siberian Husky, Labrador Retriever, German Shepherd, Boxer and “Supermutt.”Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Stormy is from Tennessee-based Fluffy Dog Rescue. Embark’s test results show he is 65 percent Staffordshire Terrier.

Stormy is from Tennessee-based Fluffy Dog Rescue. Embark’s test results show he is 65 percent Staffordshire Terrier. Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Blitz is from Miami-Dade County Animal Rescue. Embark test results show he is a mix of Siberian Husky, German Shepherd, Chow Chow, American Eskimo, Samoyed and “Supermutt.”

Blitz is from Miami-Dade County Animal Rescue. Embark test results show he is a mix of Siberian Husky, German Shepherd, Chow Chow, American Eskimo, Samoyed and “Supermutt.” Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Wesley is from Missouri-based Stray Rescue. Embark test results show he is a 38 percent Staffordshire Terrier. The rest of his breed heritage is a mix of German Shepherd, Rottweiler, Labrador Retriever, Chow Chow...

Wesley is from Missouri-based Stray Rescue. Embark test results show he is a 38 percent Staffordshire Terrier. The rest of his breed heritage is a mix of German Shepherd, Rottweiler, Labrador Retriever, Chow Chow...Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Woody is from Kentucky-based Barktown Rescue. Embark test results show he is a mix of Staffordshire Terrier, Australian Cattle Dog, Shetland Sheepdog, Beagle, Chow Chow, and “Supermutt.”

Woody is from Kentucky-based Barktown Rescue. Embark test results show he is a mix of Staffordshire Terrier, Australian Cattle Dog, Shetland Sheepdog, Beagle, Chow Chow, and “Supermutt.”Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Beebop is from Missouri-based Stray Rescue. Embark test results show he is a Staffordshire Terrier.

Beebop is from Missouri-based Stray Rescue. Embark test results show he is a Staffordshire Terrier. Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Buddy Love is from New York-based Mr. Bones & Co. Embark test results show he is a 66 percent Staffordshire Terrier. The rest of his genetic mix is Beagle and Pekingnese.

Buddy Love is from New York-based Mr. Bones & Co. Embark test results show he is a 66 percent Staffordshire Terrier. The rest of his genetic mix is Beagle and Pekingnese. Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Daphne is from Tennessee-based Operation Education Animal Rescue. Embark test results show she is a Staffordshire Terrier.

Daphne is from Tennessee-based Operation Education Animal Rescue. Embark test results show she is a Staffordshire Terrier.Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Lucky is from Tennessee-based Operation Education Animal Rescue. She is a mix of Chihuahua, Shih Tzu, Miniature Pinscher and “Supermutt.” Lucky is the most genetically mixed breed pup at the Puppy Bowl, Embark’s...

Lucky is from Tennessee-based Operation Education Animal Rescue. She is a mix of Chihuahua, Shih Tzu, Miniature Pinscher and “Supermutt.” Lucky is the most genetically mixed breed pup at the Puppy Bowl, Embark’s...Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Doobert is from Virginia-based Green Dogs Unleashed. Embark test results show he is a Pointer.

Doobert is from Virginia-based Green Dogs Unleashed. Embark test results show he is a Pointer. Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Foster is from Illinois-based One Tail at a Time. Embark test results show he is a mix of Rottweiler, Golden Retriever, Beagle, Chesapeake Bay Retriever, and “Supermutt.”

Foster is from Illinois-based One Tail at a Time. Embark test results show he is a mix of Rottweiler, Golden Retriever, Beagle, Chesapeake Bay Retriever, and “Supermutt.”Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Winston is from Idaho-based Double J Dog Ranch. Embark test results show he is 50 percent Staffordshire Terrier. The rest of his genetic lineage includes Australian Shepherd, Australian Cattle Dog, Bordie Collie...

Winston is from Idaho-based Double J Dog Ranch. Embark test results show he is 50 percent Staffordshire Terrier. The rest of his genetic lineage includes Australian Shepherd, Australian Cattle Dog, Bordie Collie...Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Precious is from ASPCA New York. Embark test results show she is 87 percent Stafforshire Terrier. The rest of her genetic heritage is Boxer.

Precious is from ASPCA New York. Embark test results show she is 87 percent Stafforshire Terrier. The rest of her genetic heritage is Boxer. Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Hope is from New York-based Unleashed animal shelter. Embark test results show she is a Labrador Retriever/Coonhound mix.

Hope is from New York-based Unleashed animal shelter. Embark test results show she is a Labrador Retriever/Coonhound mix.Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Nikita is from Florida Little Dog Rescue. Embark test results show she is Cocker Spaniel/Bichon Frise mix.

Nikita is from Florida Little Dog Rescue. Embark test results show she is Cocker Spaniel/Bichon Frise mix. Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Nyquist is from Bonnie’s Animal Rescue Kingdom, based in New Jersey. Embark test results show he is mostly Chow Chow/Doberman Pinscher with the rest being “Supermutt.”

Nyquist is from Bonnie’s Animal Rescue Kingdom, based in New Jersey. Embark test results show he is mostly Chow Chow/Doberman Pinscher with the rest being “Supermutt.”Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Panda is from the Puerto Rican-based Sato Project. Embark test results he is an American Village Dog.

Panda is from the Puerto Rican-based Sato Project. Embark test results he is an American Village Dog. Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Peanut is from the Nevada SPCA. Embark test results show he is a mix of Chihuahua, Poodle, Shih Tzu, Pomeranian, Pug, Miniature Pinscher and “Supermutt.”

Peanut is from the Nevada SPCA. Embark test results show he is a mix of Chihuahua, Poodle, Shih Tzu, Pomeranian, Pug, Miniature Pinscher and “Supermutt.”Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Stretch is from Missouri-based Stray Rescue. Embark test results show he is 50 percent Staffordshire Terrier. The rest of his genetic history is German Shepperd, Akita, Chow Chow and “Supermutt.”

Stretch is from Missouri-based Stray Rescue. Embark test results show he is 50 percent Staffordshire Terrier. The rest of his genetic history is German Shepperd, Akita, Chow Chow and “Supermutt.”Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Smooshie is from Florida Little Dog Rescue. I think we all know how she got her name. Embark test results show she is a Chinese Shar-Pei.

Smooshie is from Florida Little Dog Rescue. I think we all know how she got her name. Embark test results show she is a Chinese Shar-Pei. Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

The starting lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl

Dawson is from California-based Paw Works. Embark test results show he is 38 percent Australian Cattle Dog. The rest of his breed ancestry is Staffordshire Terrier, Russell-type Terrier, Rottweiler, English Bulldog...

Dawson is from California-based Paw Works. Embark test results show he is 38 percent Australian Cattle Dog. The rest of his breed ancestry is Staffordshire Terrier, Russell-type Terrier, Rottweiler, English Bulldog...Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-list: Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival, 01.28.17

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Dawes at Stubb’s, 01.28.17

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.

Austin, TX - Folk-rock band Dawes perform at Stubbâs BBQ on January 28, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman

Bacon and Beer Festival 2017 presented by Edible Austin and Eat Boston at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-StatesmanScott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm

A-List: Bacon and Beer Festival, 01.28.17