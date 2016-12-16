Cars
In the News
Texas: Start the new year right, take a hike
A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention
Westin hotel files lawsuit against neighboring Nook nightclub
Nine spectacular Austin vacation rentals where everyone wants to stay
Perfect bites at Kuneho: aged beef tongue, salmon butter, morcilla a la dinuguan, uni toast with lardo.
Paul Qui’s Kuneho opens January 2, with sneak peek the preceding week
2016’s top drinks reflect Austin’s love for light summertime sippers
Austin’s Revel will launch music series with Dec. 30 ‘Resolution’ gala
Thirsty? Check out the Austin360 Boozery Guide
William Christopher, actor on 'M.A.S.H.,' dead at 84
Austin shows this week: NYE bashes, and the start of Free Week
Moody ‘Moonlight’ leads Joe Gross’ Top 10 of 2016
South Austin Brewery’s Evel Ale fuels thirst of national Knievel fans
‘Moonlight,’ ‘Tower’ top Austin Film Critics Association awards
Don’t leave your tree decorations hanging along Loop 360
Carrie Fisher was funnier than you. But then, she was funnier than most...
William Christopher, best known as the calm-voiced Father Francis Mulcahy on “M.A.S.H.” has died.
William Christopher, actor on 'M.A.S.H.,' dead at 84
Austin shows this week: NYE bashes, and the start of Free Week
Moody ‘Moonlight’ leads Joe Gross’ Top 10 of 2016

Music

Favorite national albums of 2016 from our staff
Free Week is coming! Start planning your local music binge
40 years gone: Blues legend Freddie King was a giant at Armadillo WHQ

Movies & TV

‘La La Land’ dances away with this critic’s Top 10 list
Variety honors Jeff Nichols with Creative Impact award
‘Sing’ charms with likable characters, fun music

Food & Drink

10 of the best dishes from Austin restaurants in 2016
Dia’s Market brings deli sandwiches, artisan groceries to Crestview
Jester King’s former head brewer plans new brewery in Texas Hill Country

About 219 things we learned and loved about Texas in 2016
Professor Matthew McConaughey talks about teaching at UT on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’
Don’t leave your tree decorations hanging along Loop 360
How food has helped strengthen Austin’s Caribbean community

Find the right bourbon for you

Celebrity News

Here's the list of the highest-paid actors in 2016, according to Forbes business magazine. 1-- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: Johnson is the world's highest-paid actor at 64.
World’s highest-paid actors raked in the cash in 2016
Singing superstar Mariah Carey is set to perform on New Year's Eve in Times Square on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.
Mariah Carey staffers ask what time the ball drops on New Year’s Eve

A-List: Ikkicon Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention

Things to Do

Kacee Jackson's daylong scramble to pay for the presents of 83 Austin, Texas, families was inspired by a single Toys R Us receipt: one for an Amazon Fire tablet and a You and Me 16-inch Baby Deluxe doll set, which cost a combined $69.
Texas man provides holiday relief, pays for families’ Christmas layaways...
A speeding driver's nerves were calmed when a Wisconsin police officer issued a helpful gesture instead of a ticket.
Police officer pulls over speeding student, helps him prepare for presentation...
Austin, TX - IKKICON Japanese Animation & Pop-Culture Convention held Dec 30-Jan 1/17 at the Renaissance Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman
Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman
Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman
Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman
Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman
Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman
Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman
Austin, TX - Willie Nelson & Family New Year at ACL Live on December 29, 2016.Suzanne Cordeiro/for American-Statesman
Nola McJunkins, 7 left, and Isabella Fisher, 8, participate in a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
Lucy Sweeney, 5, on the shoulders Kevin Sweeney smiles for the camera during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
Mei Space, 7 dressed as Princess Leia, inspects a R2-D2 remote controlled robot during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
A gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for AMERICAN-STATESMAN)Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
A Storm Trooper from the Star Garrison 501st Legion club engages in a lightsaber battle during gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
A Storm Trooper from the Star Garrison 501st Legion club attends a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
Jedi Knight Josh Powers attends a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
Jenni Wieland, with the Dead Music Capital Band, plays a solo performance of "Leia's Theme" from the movie Star Wars during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
A gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for AMERICAN-STATESMAN)Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
Storm Trooper Brian Anderson, from the Star Garrison 501st Legion club, attends a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
Mei Space, 7, attends a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
A R2-D2 remote control model shows off during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
A lightsaber battle ensues during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
A gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for AMERICAN-STATESMAN)Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
Krystal Karim, left, and Austin Lancaster participate in a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
A memorial to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for AMERICAN-STATESMAN)Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
Harrison Martin, 5, inspects a memorial to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for AMERICAN-STATESMAN)Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
Storm Trooper Brian Anderson defends himself in a lightsaber battle during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
A remote controlled R2-D2 robot stands with Storm Troopers from the Star Garrison 501st Legion club during gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
Krystal Karim holds her lightsaber during gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
A gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for AMERICAN-STATESMAN)Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
Amerin Calvio, 5, with brother Aedie Calvio, 8, gets a high-five from a Storm Trooper during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
Julian Gonzalez, 6 at left, battles Amerin Calvio, 5, with brother Aedie Calvio, 8, during a gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse...Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
A gathering of Star Wars fans for a "lightsaber" vigil to honor the late actress and writer Carrie Fisher at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Stephen Spillman / for AMERICAN-STATESMAN)Stephen Spillman/Stephen Spillman
RENTAL 1: This three-bedroom, three-bath property in the Galindo neighborhood sleeps up to eight people. Located two miles from downtown, the average cost is $889 a night. The property rental number is 4149067....Courtesy of HomeAway.com
RENTAL 1: A pool with beachfront entry, waterfall, grotto and weeping wall are just some of the features at this property, which is one of the most popular HomeAway rentals in Austin. The property rental number...Courtesy of HomeAway.com
RENTAL 2: Walk to the restaurants along Barton Springs Road from this five-bedroom, five-bath home near Zilker Park. The average cost per night is $1,375. The property rental number is 3787174. Courtesy of HomeAway...Courtesy of HomeAway.com
RENTAL 2: A gourmet outdoor kitchen and a pool are just some components of the backyard oasis at this Barton Hill property. The rental number is 3787174. Courtesy of HomeAway.comCourtesy of HomeAway.com
RENTAL 3: The design of this "Boho Chic" property in East Austin was loosely inspired by '70s glam and features "loungey furniture," accents of gold and re-colorized vintage turkish carpets. The rental number is...Courtesy of HomeAway.com
RENTAL 3: This four-bedroom, four-bath home averages $925 per night and includes a relaxing patio. The rental number is 4067795. Courtesy of HomeAway.comCourtesy of HomeAway.com
RENTAL 4: This downtown property comes with views of the Austin skyline. The rental number is 3634558. Courtesy of HomeAway.comCourtesy of HomeAway.com
RENTAL 4: Got nightlife on your mind? This two-bedroom, two-bath loft located downtown on Sixth Street should do the trick. It averages $363 per night. The rental number is 3634558. Courtesy of HomeAway.comCourtesy of HomeAway.com
RENTAL 5: If South Congress is calling, consider this treehouse studio, which is encircled by large oak trees, overlooks the neighborhood rooftops and is only a block from the popular shopping and entertainment...Courtesy of HomeAway.com
RENTAL 5: Natural light is one of the features of this treehouse studio near South Congress Avenue. The rental number is 587675vb. Courtesy of HomeAway.comCourtesy of HomeAway.com
RENTAL 6: If you've always wanted to sleep in a piece of history, here's your chance. This self-described "art deco treasure" in Old West Austin is one of Austin's historic landmarks and includes everything from...Courtesy of HomeAway.com
RENTAL 6: The media room at this property in Old West Austin was once a bomb shelter. The rental number is 752903vb. Courtesy of HomeAway.comCourtesy of HomeAway.com
RENTAL 7: This three-bedroom, two-bath Clarksville property includes a large outdoor lawn and pool area. It averages $999 a night. The rental number is 4332990. Courtesy of HomeAway.comCourtesy of HomeAway.com
RENTAL 7: You can sleep up to eight people at this Clarksville property. The rental number is 4332990. Courtesy of HomeAway.comCourtesy of HomeAway.com
RENTAL 8: An art studio, study and master suite with bubble tub are just some of the features at this Lake Austin property that sleeps five. It averages $656 per night. The rental number is 768798vb. Courtesy of...Courtesy of HomeAway.com
RENTAL 8: The downstairs study at this Lake Austin home includes a daybed. The rental number is 768798vb. Courtesy of HomeAway.comCourtesy of HomeAway.com
RENTAL 9: A swimming pool, hot tub and outdoor shower are part of the package at this Westlake home that sleeps nine. It averages $2,618 per night. The rental number is 4305492. Courtesy of HomeAway.comCourtesy of HomeAway.com
RENTAL 9: Guests at this four-bedroom Westlake home have access to a piano, foosball table and air hockey table. The rental number is 4305492. Courtesy of HomeAway.comCourtesy of HomeAway.com
Wooderson, “Dazed and Confused” (1993). You can’t look at a picture of Wooderson without saying “All right, all right, all right.” With one line, McConaughey stole the movie. Contributed by Universal Pictures
Ben Barry, “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (2003). It looks like he’s getting played by Kate Hudson’s character, but then he plays her. Contributed by Paramount Pictures
Dallas, “Magic Mike” (2012). The ultimate rebel is this male dancer with a plan to rule the male entertainer world. He’ll charm the pants off any woman twice his age. Contributed
Connor Mead, “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past” (2009). Oh, he’s heading down the wrong path and the girlfriends are haunting him. Earlier in McConaughey’s career it could have been “This is Your Life.” Contributed by...
Tripp, “Failure to Launch” (2006). Everyone is plotting to get Tripp out of his parents’ house, yet he’s perfectly happy to stay. Sarah Jessica Parker to the rescue, or is she? Contributed Paramount Pictures/Frank...
Finn, “Fool’s Gold” (2008). He’s a treasure hunter, McConaughey’s second in three years. Contributed by Vince Valitutti/Warner Bros.
Mick Haller, “The Lincoln Lawyer” (2011). This lawyer works out of his Lincoln Continental. No four-walled office with plush leather chairs for him. Contributed by Lionsgate, Saeed Adyani
Killer Joe Cooper, “Killer Joe” (2011). He’s both a police detective and a contract killer. Only McConaughey could pull that one off. Contributed
Mud, “Mud” (2012). This fugitive is trying to stay hidden while people are looking for him. Bathing not necessary in this coming-of-age story. Contributed
Jack Lengyel, “We Are Marshall” (2006). OK, Coach Lengyel isn’t quite a huckster, but he’s got grit to rebuild a football program and convince the veteran players who didn’t die in the plane crash to play with the...
Willis Newton, “The Newton Boys” (1998). He’s the leader of a gang of bank robbers, yet he’s devilishly charming. Please rob us. Contributed by Deana Newcomb
Dirk Pitt, “Sahara” (2005). Somehow this diver convinces his boss he should go hunting Confederate treasure in Africa. He also rescues the girl and, oh, there’s a deadly contamination happening. All the while, his...
Steve Addington, “Surfer, Dude” (2008). He’s a surfer, dude. Contributed by Berk/ Lane Entertainment
Jake Brigance, “A Time to Kill” (1996). It takes a certain type of pluck to defend a black man accused of murdering his daughter’s white rapists in rural Mississippi. Jake does it with charm. Contributed
Steve Edison, “The Wedding Planner” (2001). This begins McConaughey’s run of smooth talkers in romantic comedies who can charm the pants off of anyone, this time J. Lo.
The Rev. Sue Abold: “I was born the day before Thanksgiving in 1948, two months early. In those days, or at least in that place, preemies were whisked away to an incubator. They told my mother that I would not live...
John Bernardoni: “This was my mother’s grandmother’s ornament circa 1920. There was a time when people of modest means had very simple trees with homemade decorations. It was rare to see anything sparkly like we...
Jeanne Blackwell: "This is one of many ornaments made by my mother, Oline Behrens. She and several friends worked making these for many years. She made sets for my brother and me, and one for each of her four grandchildren...
Jill McCauley Bone: "Back in about 1947, when I was less than 1, one of my aunts sent me this Santa for Christmas. It has been in my Christmas tree every year since then. I see it is getting a little raggedy, but...
Jervia Bullard: “Decorating my tree provides an annual walk down memory lane. I’ve collected ornaments for more than 40 years, choosing ones that symbolize an event or a place. Of course, there are beloved ones...
Cathy Cabrera: “I was broke and working the jewelry counter in a department store. I found a shoebox full of odds and ends costume jewelry stashed under the counter and took it home with the manager’s approval....
Connie Reeves Cooke: “My mother’s little plastic angel has been on the top of her Christmas tree every year since I was born … almost 70 years ago! The paint has faded on it, but none of the happy memories. She...
Mary Lockwood Crouch: "This little Swiss fellow arrived in the mail 28 years ago from Schaffhausen, Switzerland. It was a gift from Klara and Egon Tanner, a wonderful couple we had met on a train from Venice to...
Susan Etheredge: "I bought the Wizard of Oz set when I decorated for the first time 49 years ago, and the pooch I had at the time proceeded to make a meal eating Toto, the Scarecrow and the Lion. That was after...
Martha Fontenot: "My husband's mother, who lives with angels now, crocheted this ornament over 20 years ago. Her son, his children, and grandchildren place the angel atop our tree each year. Isaac, it is your turn!"
Catherine Fryer: "Years ago, my family in Houston visited family in Galveston every year on the day after Thanksgiving. Walking the Strand was part of the tradition. This metal German ornament was purchased at Hendley...
Celina Garcia: “This very special ornament was given to me in 1995 by my wonderful friend Barbara. She lost her battle with ovarian cancer in 1997 and through her struggle remained courageous and realistic about...
Stephanie M. Hearne: “My mom (83 this month) asked me to send this to you. It is an ornament I made at school in kindergarten or first grade. I am 58, so it’s OLD! I asked her why it was special to her and she said...
Charlotte Herron: "This little angel was attached to the hostess gift given to me at a baby shower for my son, Eric, 44 years ago. It's been on my tree every year since, reminding me of him and the lovely lady who...
Marlyn Hooper: "My mother, Anita Nelson, 91, lives in an assisted living faculty in Round Rock. She has given her ornaments to me. I have a Christmas tree in my bedroom that has only ornaments from the 1940s. Mother...
Suzanne Murphy Howalt: "My mother-in-law helped me make these felt decorations and I added sequins and stuffing while awaiting the birth of my first child. That was over 50 years ago, and they will always be my...
Clara Maynard: “This ornament was on my tree when I was a girl, and my dad said it was on his tree for a few years before he brought it to our family when he and my mother got married.”
Meera Krishnan: “My favorite Christmas ornament is actually a set of ornaments, each representing one of the 12 days of Christmas. My mom bought them from a mail-order catalog in 1982 and put them on the first Christmas...
Margaret Lalk: “This was on my grandparents’ first Christmas tree in 1912. My mother, who is now 101, unwraps it every year for my tree. Someday I will give it to my grandchild.”
John Leffler: "This ornament has hung on our family Christmas tree for 47 years. She is worn and tattered but a reminder of lots of wonderful memories. Oh, the stories she could tell!"
Wanda Lesley: “This little gold glitter Santa Christmas ornament looks a little weary, but he hasn’t lost any of his magical power. My husband and I were in Alaska with the Army in 1959, the year Alaska became a...
Joe Liro, professor of Russian, Austin Community College: "This ornament has never hung on our tree, but it was one family’s favorite many years ago, far from Austin. Twenty years ago, a Russian friend gave me this...
Toni Manning: "This ornament I call 'Golden Lady' — I love her because she reminds me of my mom when she would get all dressed up! I lost Mom in 1989 when I was 33. Any age is too young to lose your mother. I love...
Susan Marek: "In 2007 my grandson, James, was born prematurely and was in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. David's Hospital for 8 1/2 weeks. Our family was so grateful for the care that he received. He thrived...
Judy Parker: “These figures were attached to a floral arrangement I received when my only child was born in 1978. Of course the flowers died in a week or so, but I kept the plastic baby boy and girl. Every year...
Paulo Pinto shared photos of several ornaments. “Some are more than fifty years old. Passing down to three generations. They remind me of being a wide-eyed child some 60 years ago.”
Anne Province: “My Aunt Donna crafted this Christmas ornament in the late 1960s. She made dozens as family gifts in the color schemes of the era. I inherited several of them and love these retro handcrafted birds...
Katie Rector: “My husband made this ornament in 1971 when he was a Cub Scout. When we got married, his mom passed it on to us, and it always figures prominently on our Christmas tree. My hubby always places it in...
Dionne Roberts: “My husband and I ‘jumped the broom’ in Gauteng, South Africa, a week before Christmas Day. He is Nigerian and I, American. We met doing nonprofit work and got engaged 12 days later. What better...
Norman “Sandy” Sanders: “These three celluloid ornaments were from my mother’s first Christmas in 1928. This photo includes a photo of her. She was at that time Patricia Ruth Lomax, from Houston. She and my father...
Lisa Thackerson: "I have a lot of Hallmark ornaments. This one is special to me because I bought it before the lawsuit that Neil Armstrong brought to Hallmark Inc. for using his likeness and voice. It says, 'One...
Elizabeth Von Flatern: "I have had this angel ornament since 1958. I was 3 years old when my mother began the tradition of a new ornament for each family member. My older sister's ornament is an angel on a jade...
Jean Warren: “This trio of lightbulb ornaments are my favorites. Handmade artsy repurposed decorations via talented Hill Country residents. Each ornament was purchased (in different years) in Johnson City at their...
Peter Warshaw: "In 1968, my mother and I were watching the coverage of the flight of Apollo 8. The mission was orbiting the moon and was occurring during the Christmas holidays. The coverage showed a huge Christmas...
Diane Watts: “Each of my sons had the same kindergarten teacher at Menchaca Elementary, Mary Shira, and made these two keepsakes. I taught there as well and had many of their friends in my classes in the ’90s. On...
Mary Jane Winslow: “I was married in December 1943. I had a small tree decorated with small cellophane balls and red ribbons. This little angel was at the top of the tree, and she will be there this year for the...
Kathy Witherspoon: "I received this ornament from my elementary school teacher back in 1963. When the ornament is strategically hanged above a Christmas light on the tree the pinwheel inside spins. Little did my...
