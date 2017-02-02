Cars
In the News
Eight Austin coffee shops join nationwide fundraiser for the ACLU
Get ready for the Super Bowl with this guide
Eberly is a shining example of how Austin’s scene has lost its way
Japandroids’ Austin connection led to tour kickoff here
We love books. You do, too. So, what’s your favorite book about love? AMERICAN-STATESMAN 2014 Oh, “Wuthering Heights.
Tell us: What’s your favorite book about love?
We asked, and 206 couples answered the call. Now, it’s up to you to decide who is the cutest couple in Austin.
VOTE NOW: It’s time to pick the cutest couple in Austin
Wondering which bars in our fair city are showing the big game? Here are a few suggestions for where to watch (and other options to entertain you if you aren’t the biggest football fan).
Where to watch the Super Bowl in Austin — or where to avoid it
You might have noticed the building next door to Austin Beerworks transform last year. Large, rainbow-tinted letters spelling out the name of the North Austin brewery were visible from the street and lit up at night, bright and welcoming.
Austin Beerworks’ new taproom officially opens Saturday
This season’s crop of superhero TV has something for everyone
Chefs announced for Luck Reunion benefit dinner
Kellyanne Conway just inspired a ‘Bowling Green Massacre Victims Fund’...
NEW RIGHT NOW

This season’s crop of superhero TV has something for everyone
Chefs announced for Luck Reunion benefit dinner
Kellyanne Conway just inspired a ‘Bowling Green Massacre Victims Fund’...
Matthew McConaughey’s Trump opinion: What people are saying
Cloudy weekend ahead? Here are a few ideas to cook the winter blues away...
Austin named one of the best cities to raise a family
SXSW 2017: Sara Watkins, Mark Eitzel among 126 new additions
NEW RIGHT NOW

Bryce Gilmore of Barley Swine is one of several chefs participating in the Chef’s Potluck dinner at the Luck Reunion.
Chefs announced for Luck Reunion benefit dinner
If you’re an altruistic sort of person, (and these days, there’s plenty of organizations to donate your hard-earned cash) a new fund established Friday might pique your interest.
Kellyanne Conway just inspired a ‘Bowling Green Massacre Victims Fund’...

Music

Pretenders to tape ‘Austin City Limits’ TV show in March
Willie Nelson will bring Margo Price, Conor Oberst and more to Luck Reunion
Movies & TV

‘A Dog’s Purpose’: cute pups, forgettable plot
Austinite Macon Blair’s “I don’t feel at home in this world anymore” takes Sundance U.S. Grand Jury Prize
Food & Drink

Whiskey and garlic lend powerful kick to this Spanish pork dish
Chef Jorge Hernández to oversee Austin Film Society Cinema’s menu
Capital drinks: 7 bars to check out within a mile of the Texas Legislature

Merriam-Webster gives another vocabulary lesson after Trump’s refugee ban
Roses are red, violets are blue … this book of poetry about Austin traffic was written just for you
WATCH: Barbarella last night? Or the Austin club scene in the 1980s?
How food has helped strengthen Austin’s Caribbean community

Find the right bourbon for you

Things To Do

Celebrity News

More than 100 million people will tune in to watch the Super Bowl today. At least a few of those will be watching the game – for the rest of us, it’s the commercials.
A-list: Kathy Griffin at the Long Center, 02.04.17

Things to Do

More than 350 rare salamanders disappeared from a San Marcos facility in November. Photo by Deborah Cannon/Austin American-Statesman   *** The Center for Biological Diversity has added $5,000 to the reward for information leading to a conviction or fine in the case of hundreds of missing rare salamanders.
Reward in missing salamanders case upped to $15,000
Get ready to kick your New Year's resolution to count carbs to the curb. Olive Garden announced Monday that it is offering a new all-you-can-eat promotion – Never Ending Classics.
New Olive Garden deal offers all-you-can-eat pasta
Austin, TX - Award-winning comedian Kathy Griffin performs at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on February 4, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman
Spice for Life Chili Cook-Off and Afterburn Concert featuring Max Frost and guest Sweet Spirit presented by and benefiting Young Texans Against Cancer at Stubbs BBQ in Austin, Texas on February 4, 2017 - Photo Credit...Scott Moore/Scott Moore/for American-Statesm
This popular installation by Cildo Meireles was cleaned and opened up to natural light. Contributed by Blanton Museum of ArtAmerican-Statesman Staff
A small army of workers spent thousands of hours carefully putting together the new hanging of the museum’s permanent collection. Contributed by Blanton Museum of ArtAmerican-Statesman Staff
Every detail of the new look at the museum’s permanent collection was studied over the course of three years. Worker David Culpepper measures the distance to Oliver Herring’s “Patrick.” Contributed by Blanton Museum...American-Statesman Staff
Each work at the Blanton Museum of Art was carefully examined, cleaned and repaired if needed, rearranged and re-explained. Left to right: Kristin Holder, Jeongho Park, Francesca Consagra and Jennifer Paulson. Contributed...American-Statesman Staff
Specialists worked on every aspect of every artwork in the new hanging of the museum’s permanent collection. Contributed by Blanton Museum of Art.American-Statesman Staff
Veronica Roberts, curator of modern and contemporary art. Contributed by Blanton Museum of ArtAmerican-Statesman Staff
Gabriela Truly, director of collections and exhibitions. Contributed by Blanton Museum of ArtAmerican-Statesman Staff
Two entirely new rooms have been devoted to Colonial Latin American art at the Blanton Museum of Art. Contributed by the Blanton Museum of ArtAmerican-Statesman Staff
Director Simone Wicha: “The museum has changed the architectural layout and design of our galleries to encourage more stopping to look at art.” Contributed by the Blanton Museum of ArtAmerican-Statesman Staff
This large piece by Nigerian artist El Anatsui is two-sided. Viewers will now be treated to the previously unshown side. Contributed by Blanton Museum of ArtAmerican-Statesman Staff
Once February hits, it seems like everything in dipped in chocolate. Chocolate-covered strawberries or cherries, chocolate roses, truffles galore — Valentine’s Day is all about the sweet stuff, both in our hearts...Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman
Sometimes, it's best to stick with tradition: If all these wild and wacky treats are just too much for your valentine, that holiday classic - a box of assorted chocolates - might be what makes them feel loved (Target...Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman
Lover's choice: Looking for candy they've never seen before? Try cupid corn (Central Market bulk bins, $3.99 per pound), raspberry pink gummy kittens (Central Market, $3.19) or Texas-themed chocolates (Lammes Candies...Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman
Love is a game: You might score some points with the gamer in your life if you wrap up this blue raspberry gummy candy remote (Target, $7.99). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMANRalph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman
Baked with love: Decorated cookies will give your valentine a true taste of Keep Austin Weird (Quack's Bakery, $1-$4.50, designs vary). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMANRalph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman
A toast to love: Get the taste of a glass of bubbly without the hangover with these white chocolate-covered strawberry Champagne truffles (Trader Joe's, $4.49). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMANRalph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman
Spice things up: If your valentine likes it hot, chili-flavored milk and dark chocolates will fire up the holiday. The collection features milk chocolate guajillo, jalapeño ganache, chili lime and habanero milk...Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman
Go wild for your sweetie who doesn't like sweets: A traditional heart-shaped box is filled not with chocolate but with beef jerky (Target, $4.99). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMANRalph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman
Say it with flowers: Roses and chocolate are Valentine's Day standbys. Take that tradition to an exotic level with cardamom-rose caramels from luxury chocolate-maker Vosges. Other available flavors include pink...Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman
Won't you Bevo my valentine?: A box of chocolate pecan caramel chews gets some Longhorn love (Lammes Candies, $9.10). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMANRalph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman
Modern love: Your meme-worthy valentine might appreciate some Emoticon Conversation Hearts (H-E-B, 59 cents) or a tin of mints featuring Grumpy Cat (Central Market, $2.99). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMANRalph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman
The Force is with you, valentine: Nothing says love like ... Kylo Ren? Here, the "Star Wars" baddie dispenses candy and such lines as "Together, we will destroy the resistance, and the last Jedi," which almost sounds...Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman
Stylish snack: Got a fashionista valentine? Try this tiny purse with a gummy lipstick inside (Walgreens, $3.49). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMANRalph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman
Someday, my prince will come: Gummy frogs are the perfect treat for your friend who is still looking for Prince Charming, or for the kids on your gift list (Central Market, $5.99). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMANRalph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman
A laugh for your love: Little monsters and irreverent adults will get a kick out of the Love Monster, which dispenses candy from its posterior (Walgreens, $2.99). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMANRalph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman
Smokin' hot: After your special Valentine's Day meal, pass out some chocolate candy cigars (Target, $4.99). RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMANRalph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman
Austin, TX - Rick Astley, with special guest Harrison Kipner, perform at Emo's on February 2, 2017.Suzanne Cordeiro// American-Statesman
02/02/2017 D.R.A.M. performs at Grizzly Hall in Austin.Kyser Lough
Lizzo and Magna Carda perform at Antone's on February 1, 2017. Erika Rich / for American-Statesman
It is one month to Texas Independence Day. To help you get fired up for Texas birthday No. 181, we've corralled 40 albums that go hand-in-hand with the Texas experience.
"Shotgun Willie," Willie Nelson. The album that Willie came to Austin to make after a dispute with his record label has sold better here than anywhere else. — Jake Harris
"West Texas Waltzes & Dust-Blown Tractor Tunes," Butch Hancock. No better musical picture of West Texas life has ever been painted than this debut album from the most prolific songwriter in legendary Lubbock band...
"Selena," Selena. The debut album of the Tejano queen announced her talent and presence. — Jake Harris
"Rolling Stone From Texas," Don Walser. Raised out west, where he earned the nickname "Pavarotti of the Plains," Walser late-bloomed brightly in retirement in Austin, becoming a local hero before his death in 2006...
"No. 2 Live Dinner," Robert Earl Keen. From the Corpus Christi Bay, all the way to Oklahoma's red dirt, this album spent the second half of the '90s in CD players of Texas music fans in general and the next...
"The Earth is Not a Cold Dead Place," Explosions In the Sky. Would "Friday Night Lights" (the movie or the TV show) be the same without this Austin post-rock quartet's soaring, epic music? Absolutely not. — Jake...
"Texas Law & Justice" Bill Neely. An early acolyte of legendary country pioneer Jimmie Rodgers, Neely, who was raised in north Texas but eventually ended up in Austin, played bluesy acoustic country-folk and wrote...
"Hold My Beer, Vol. 1" and "Watch This, Vol. 2 (Live)", Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen. This double-album collaboration by two of the biggest live acts in 2000s Texas Country is the closest thing we have to a modern...
"Lone Star State of Mind," Nanci Griffith. The Austin native was at her creative and commercial peak when this album came out in the mid-1980s. She didn't write the title track, but its lyrics capture a feeling...
"Greatest Hits," Waylon Jennings. Riding the outlaw country peak, this compilation swaggers through your collection in the dead of night and intimidates your other albums. — Dave Thomas
"RR7349," S U R V I V E. The Austin guys who helped score 2016 Netflix smash "Stranger Things" came back with some more electronic synth sounds that could have only come from a city with both I Luv Video and Switched...
"The Underdog," Aaron Watson. The Texas troubador's 13th album is anything but an underdog tale, especially on the country charts — it hit No. 1 in 2015 without a record deal. And it blends in some traditional Texas...
"Texas in My Rear View Mirror," Mac Davis. Perhaps known as much for his acting roles in films such as "North Dallas Forty" as for his music, the Lubbock native struck a homeward-bound chord with this hit song and...
"The Best of Flaco Jimenez," Flaco Jimenez. Most anything by the Tejano accordion master would apply, but this anthology, which kicks off with the classic "Ay Te Dejo en San Antonio," seems a fitting place to start...
"We Can't Be Stopped," Geto Boys. You may only know them from "Damn It Feels Good to be a Gangsta," but this album was heavily influenced by the attack on gangster rap in the late 80s/early 90s and features "Mind...
"Viva Terlingua!" Jerry Jeff Walker. The influence of this Luckenbach-recorded album on the Texas scene is probably incalculable, but let's start with this: some 40 years of singing "Up Against the Wall...
"Tres Hombres," ZZ Top. What, you thought we weren't going to include anything from ZZ on this list? This is a North Texas (or any area of Texas) road trip staple. — Jake Harris
"Trouble in Mind," Hayes Carll. The drunken poet from Houston waxes poetic about the search for meaning in women, whiskey and song. — Jake Harris
"Legacy Collection, Vol. 1: Winds of Texas," Tim Henderson. Lesser-known than peers such as Butch Hancock and Townes Van Zandt — both of whom sung Henderson's praises — the late, longtime Austinite often set...
"Pure Country," George Strait. Anything from King George could've made this list, but this soundtrack features two No. 1 hits ("Heartland" and "I Cross My Heart") and the whole film was shot in Texas (mostly Maypearl...
"And His Manzarene Dreams," Washington Phillips. Released just last year, with historical notation from former Statesman writer Michael Corcoran, this fascinating collection of late-1920s recordings documents the...
"Old No. 1," Guy Clark. He spent most of his career in Nashville, but Guy Clark was clearly there to stand as a Texan beacon to other ex-pats. "Rita Ballou," "Texas 1947" and "Desperadoes Waiting for a Train"...
"A Hangover You Don't Deserve," Bowling For Soup. Nobody could ignore "1985" "Almost" in the early aughts. But "Ohio (Come Back To Texas)" cemented the Wichita Falls rock group as firmly Texan to their non-Lone...
"I'm Not the Devil," Cody Jinks. From a former Fort Worth thrash metal band member, the songs on this breakthrough EP from 2016 are full of Texas aphorisms and sentiments. — Jake Harris
"Texas Rock For Country Rollers," Sir Doug & the Texas Tornados. Doug Sahm's entire existence is pretty much a roadmap to the breadth of Texas traditional music. We'll offer up this one, which features his tribute...
"Texas Flood," Stevie Ray Vaughan. Many reasons, but "Pride and Joy" is a national treasure. — Jake Harris
"Strait From the Heart," George Strait. In terms of album titles, "Does Fort Worth Cross Your Mind" might be a better fit, but ultimately Strait's second album seems more deeply Texan-steeped, with not only the...
"Live at the Old Quarter," Townes Van Zandt. Texas' most celebrated songwriter often weaved the line between magic and tragic. This live album catches him on a good day. — Dave Thomas
"Three Days," Pat Green. Seen as the beginning of Green's "sellout" phase, this features his biggest hit to date (the title track) plus "Wave on Wave" and the highway ode ode to Austin, "Southbound 35." — Jake...
"Electriclarryland," Butthole Surfers. No discussion of Texas punk would be complete without the album that put Butthole Surfers on the map. — Jake Harris
"Step Inside This House," Lyle Lovett. His own considerable songwriting contributions aside, Lovett's most Texas-centric career move was recording this double-album of tunes by Texas songwriters whose work left...
"Willie and Family Live," Willie Nelson. Sure, I should have put "Red Headed Stranger," here because it's the historic and critically praised album. But listen to the opening chords of "Whiskey River" and...
"Tramp on Your Street," Billy Joe Shaver. Famously proclaiming he would "live forever" through one of the songs on this album, this Texas outlaw's legend is the only thing that outmatches his creative output. —...
"Los Lonely Boys," Los Lonely Boys. Arguably the biggest mainstream "Texican" rock and roll group. — Jake Harris
"Lubbock (on Everything)," Terry Allen. A double-album diving deep into the heart of the Panhandle's influence on the sculptor/songwriter/playwright, it stands nearly four decades later as arguably the landmark...
"Loco Gringo's Lament," Ray Wylie Hubbard. Ray Wylie didn't emerge from the fog of the 1970s as the fully-fledged Texas blues guru of cool you know today. He got his feet under him with "Lost Train of...
"The Sound of Revenge," Chamillionaire. "Ridin' Dirty" shot this Houston rapper to stardom and gave some more recognition to the Bayou City's rap scene. — Jake Harris
"Live at Liberty Lunch," Joe Ely. It ain't quite Johnny Cash at Emo's, but Ely so brilliantly captured what sounds like a hell of a night, that I'd probably trade a minor body part to have been there. — Dave Thomas
Anything by Bob Wills. Seriously. Anything.Associated Press
Robert Hein
Alexander Hamilpup is from Florida Little Dog Rescue. Embark testing showed he is a Siberian Husky/Pomeranian mix.Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet
Slippers is from Illinois-based Help Save Pets. Embark’s test results show she is 50 percent Pomeranian. The rest of her heritage is a mix of small Poodle, Havanese and “Supermutt.” Slippers, surprisingly, has the...Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet